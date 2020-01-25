When is the FA Cup draw? How to watch FA Cup fifth round draw, time, ball numbers

Details of the FA Cup fifth round draw have been confirmed as 32 teams battle it out for a prized place in the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth round draw including ball numbers and TV details.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place on Monday 27th January 2020.

What time is the FA Cup draw?

The draw will commence at 7:20pm on The One Show.

The final match of the fourth round – Bournemouth v Arsenal – will take place immediately afterwards.

How to watch the FA Cup draw

Fans can tune in to watch the draw on The One Show for free on BBC1.

You can also live stream the draw via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FA Cup ball numbers

TBC