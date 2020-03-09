FA Cup on TV: How to watch live on BBC, iPlayer and BT Sport
Your complete guide to FA Cup fixtures on TV and live streaming services
The FA Cup has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
For the latest updates, check out our guide to sporting events affected by the coronavirus
The FA Cup is moving on to the quarter-finals with the competition heating up.
Manchester United and Manchester City remain in the hunt for silverware and will both be broadcast live after the fixtures were confirmed.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.
FA Cup fixtures on TV – Quarter-finals
Saturday 21st March
Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Newcastle v Man City (7:o0pm) BBC One
Sunday 22nd March
Sheffield United v Arsenal (1:30pm) BT Sport 1
Norwich v Man Utd (4:30pm) BBC One
How to watch the FA Cup on TV
Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to live stream the FA Cup
BBC launched a brand new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup coverage during the last round.
In addition to the three live BBC games, the FA Cup Channel showed highlights from classic matches.
The service also offered alternative commentary from BBC 5 Live or the option to switch off commentary entirely.