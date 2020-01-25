Accessibility Links

Australian Open 2020 Day 7 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

The first Sunday of the Australian Open is here, but who will be in action on Day 7?

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic takes on Diego Schwartzman in the pick of the matches at the Australian Open on Day 7.

Roger Federer and Women’s Number 1 seed Ash Barty are also in action during the fourth round.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 7.

Australian Open Day 7 schedule

Sunday 26th January

All UK time. Selected courts featuring singles matches. All times approximate

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00am
J. McEnroe/P. McEnroe v T. Muster/M. Wilander (Legends)

Not before 1:00am
M. Sakkari (22) v P. Kvitova (7)

Not before 3:00am
D. Schwartzman (14) v N. Djokovic (2)

From 8:00am
A. Barty (1) v A. Riske (18)
M. Fucsovics v R. Federer (3)

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00am
S. Hsieh (1)/B. Strycova (1) v D. Jurak/N. Stojanovic

Not before 2:00am
M. Raonic (32) v M. Cilic
O. Jabeur v Q. Wang (27)
B. Bryan (13)/M. Bryan (13) v J. Cabal/J. Munar

Melbourne Arena

From 00:00am
T. Haas/M. Philippoussis v J. Bjorkman/T. Johansson (Legends)

Not before 1:30am
A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin v S. Johnson/S. Querrey

Not before 3:30am
C. Gauff v S. Kenin (14)

Not before 5:00am
T. Sandgren v F. Fognini (12)

All about Tennis: Australian Open

Novak Djokovic
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

