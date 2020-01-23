How to watch and live stream Northampton v Derby

Derby County have been handed a potential banana skin FA Cup fourth round tie against Northampton.

The Rams have endured a miserable campaign in the Championship but have steadily improved since the arrival of Wayne Rooney.

They’re enjoying a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will hope to dispatch Northampton without any drama at Sixfields Stadium.

Northampton are also six games unbeaten and currently sit inside the League Two play-off spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Northampton v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is Northampton v Derby?

Northampton v Derby will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is Northampton v Derby?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Northampton v Derby

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Derby haven’t won a game by more than a single goal since the start of November.

Don’t expect a free-flowing, dominant, all-conquering display by the Rams, but they should have enough to break down their lower league opponents and simply find a way through to the next round.

Prediction: Northampton 0-1 Derby