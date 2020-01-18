UFC 246: How to watch McGregor v Cowboy – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

UFC 246 has arrived with a bumper list of stars in action, none bigger than the returning Conor McGregor who faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the Octagon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 246 on TV and online.

Full Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone guide – including how to watch and UK start times

What time does UFC 246 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 246 main card – including McGregor v Cowboy – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 246 held?

The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

UFC 246 card

Main Card

Welterweight: Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Women’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm v Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik v Maurice Greene

Women’s Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha v Alexa Grasso

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis v Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary card

Women’s Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi v Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili v Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Tim Elliott v Askar Askarov

Lightweight: Drew Dober v Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary card

Light Heavyweight: Aleksa Camur v Justin Ledet

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher v Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo v JJ Aldrich

How to watch UFC 246 in UK

The fight will be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of £19.95.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full UFC 246 card ahead of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with plenty of big names in the mix.

How to watch UFC 246 in US

US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

On it’s own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

How to watch and live stream UFC events regularly in UK

Most weekly UFC Fight Nights and main events are shown live on regular BT Sport channels.

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.