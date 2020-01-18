RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Conor McGregor v Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN+

Where to watch in the UK: BT Sport Box Office

When is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor v Cowboy takes place in the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020 in UK time.

The UFC 246 prelims will start around 1:00am, the main card will take place at 3:00am.

What time is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor will step into the Octagon with Cowboy at approximately 5:00am UK time once the prelims and the rest of the main card are complete.

How to watch McGregor v Cowboy in UK

The fight will be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of £19.95.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full UFC 246 card ahead of McGregor and Cowboy's showdown, with plenty of big names in the mix.

How to watch McGregor v Cowboy in US

US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

On it's own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

Where is McGregor v Cowboy?

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA.

UFC 246 card

Check out our full preview for TV details, UK times and the UFC 246 card.