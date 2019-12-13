Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online
Complete Championship UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Championship is once again proving itself as one of the greatest football leagues in the world.
Millions will flock to the Premier League as their default football fix, but the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier football continues to draw in fans around the world.
Sky Sports will air Championship games throughout the season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match as they are announced.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Championship 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels – plus the Sky Go app – filled with live sport including Championship games throughout the season.
Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch all the action through NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
Tuesday 10th December
Bristol City v Millwall (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Charlton v Huddersfield (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Leeds v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Preston v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football/Main Event & NOW TV
Stoke v Luton (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Wednesday 11th December
Barnsley v Reading (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Birmingham v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football/Main Event & NOW TV
Brentford v Cardiff (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Derby v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports Action & NOW TV
Swansea v Blackburn (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Wigan v West Brom (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football Red Button
Friday 13th December
Birmingham v West Brom (12:30pm)
Saturday 14th December
Barnsley v QPR
Brentford v Fulham
Bristol City v Blackburn
Charlton v Hull
Derby v Millwall
Leeds v Cardiff
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston v Luton
Stoke v Reading
Swansea v Middlesbrough
Friday 20th December
Middlesbrough v Stoke (7:45pm)
Saturday 21st December
Cardiff v Preston (12:30pm)
Fulham v Leeds
Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest
Hull v Birmingham
Luton v Swansea
Millwall v Barnsley
QPR v Charlton
Reading v Derby
West Brom v Brentford
Sunday 22nd December
Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City (12:00pm)
Monday 23rd December
Blackburn v Wigan (7:45pm)
Thursday 26th December
Barnsley v West Brom
Blackburn v Birmingham
Brentford v Swansea
Cardiff v Millwall
Charlton v Bristol City
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Luton v Fulham
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield
Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday
Wigan v Derby
Leeds v Preston (5:15pm)
Reading v QPR (7:30pm)
Sunday 29th December
Birmingham v Leeds
Bristol City v Luton
Fulham v Stoke
Huddersfield v Blackburn
Millwall v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Wigan
Preston v Reading
QPR v Hull
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff
Swansea v Barnsley
West Brom v Middlesbrough
Monday 30th December
Derby v Charlton (7:45pm)
Wednesday 1st January
Millwall v Luton (12:45pm)
Birmingham v Wigan
Bristol City v Brentford
Fulham v Reading
Huddersfield v Stoke
Nottingham Forest v Blackburn
Preston v Middlesbrough
QPR v Cardiff
Sheffield Wednesday v Hull
West Brom v Leeds (5:15pm)
Thursday 2nd January
Derby v Barnsley (7:45pm)
Swansea v Charlton (7:45pm)
Saturday 11th January
Brentford v QPR (12:30pm)
Barnsley v Huddersfield
Blackburn v Preston
Charlton v West Brom
Hull v Fulham
Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday
Luton v Birmingham
Middlesbrough v Derby
Reading v Nottingham Forest
Stoke v Millwall
Wigan v Bristol City
Sunday 12th January
Saturday 18th January
Birmingham v Cardiff
Bristol City v Barnsley
Derby v Hull
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield v Brentford
Millwall v Reading
Nottingham Forest v Luton
Preston v Charlton
QPR v Leeds
Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn
Swansea v Wigan
West Brom v Stoke
Saturday 25th January
Barnsley v Preston
Blackburn v QPR
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff v West Brom
Charlton v Fulham
Hull v Huddersfield
Leeds v Millwall
Luton v Derby
Middlesbrough v Birmingham
Reading v Bristol City
Stoke v Swansea
Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday
Saturday 1st February
Birmingham v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff v Reading
Charlton v Barnsley
Derby v Stoke
Fulham v Huddersfield
Hull v Brentford
Leeds v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Preston v Swansea
QPR v Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
West Brom v Luton
Saturday 8th February
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
Blackburn v Fulham
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Bristol City v Birmingham
Huddersfield v QPR
Luton v Cardiff
Millwall v West Brom
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Reading v Hull
Stoke v Charlton
Swansea v Derby
Wigan v Preston
Tuesday 11th February
Barnsley v Birmingham (7:45pm)
Blackburn v Hull (7:45pm)
Brentford v Leeds (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Charlton (7:45pm)
Swansea v QPR (7:45pm)
Wigan v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)
Wednesday 12th February
Bristol City v Derby (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Luton v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Millwall v Fulham (7:45pm)
Reading v West Brom (8:00pm)
Stoke v Preston (8:00pm)
Saturday 15th February
Birmingham v Brentford
Cardiff v Wigan
Charlton v Blackburn
Derby v Huddersfield
Fulham v Barnsley
Hull v Swansea
Leeds v Bristol City
Middlesbrough v Luton
Preston v Millwall
QPR v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
West Brom v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 22nd February
Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford v Blackburn
Bristol City v West Brom
Charlton v Luton
Derby v Fulham
Leeds v Reading
Nottingham Forest v QPR
Preston v Hull
Stoke v Cardiff
Swansea v Huddersfield
Wigan v Millwall
Tuesday 25th February
Cardiff v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)
Fulham v Swansea (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Bristol City (7:45pm)
Luton v Brentford (7:45pm)
QPR v Derby (7:45pm)
West Brom v Preston (8:00pm)
Wednesday 26th February
Blackburn v Stoke (7:45pm)
Hull v Barnsley (7:45pm)
Middlesbrough v Leeds (7:45pm)
Millwall v Birmingham (7:45pm)
Reading v Wigan (7:45pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton (7:45pm)
Reading v Wigan (8:00pm)
Saturday 29th February
Blackburn v Swansea
Cardiff v Brentford
Fulham v Preston
Huddersfield v Charlton
Hull v Leeds
Luton v Stoke
Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
Millwall v Bristol City
QPR v Birmingham
Reading v Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday v Derby
West Brom v Wigan
Barnsley v Cardiff
Saturday 7th March
Birmingham v Reading
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City v Fulham
Charlton v Middlesbrough
Derby v Blackburn
Leeds v Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest v Millwall
Preston v QPR
Stoke v Hull
Swansea v West Brom
Wigan v Luton
Saturday 14th March
Blackburn v Bristol City
Cardiff v Leeds
Fulham v Brentford
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Reading v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
West Brom v Birmingham
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)
Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)
Derby v Reading (7:45pm)
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
Preston v Derby
QPR v Fulham
Reading v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Saturday 4th April
Blackburn v Leeds
Brentford v Wigan
Bristol City v Cardiff
Charlton v Millwall
Derby v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Reading
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol City v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Reading v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Reading
Derby v Brentford
Fulham v Cardiff
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol City
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol City v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Reading v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 25th April
Blackburn v Reading
Charlton v Wigan
Derby v Leeds
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol City
Saturday 2nd May
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol City v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Reading v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th May
Championship play-off final