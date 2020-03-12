The Championship has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

For the latest updates, check out our guide to sporting events affected by the coronavirus

The Championship title race is hotting up with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as 'three points for the team'.

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

More like this

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Thursday 12th March 2020

  1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 23 goals, 1 assist
  2. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 22 goals, 3 assists
  3. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 17 goals, 2 assists
  4. Jarrod Bowen (Hull*) 16 goals, 7 assists
  5. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 16 goals, 4 assists
  6. Nakhi Wells (QPR/Bristol City) 15 goals, 3 assists
  7. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 14 goals, 6 assists
  8. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) 14 goals, 2 assists
  9. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) 13 goals, 3 assists
  10. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 13 goals, 2 assists
Advertisement

(*Jarrod Bowen total prior to transfer to West Ham in January 2020)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement