Bayern Munich v Tottenham: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Tottenham have responded as best they could have hoped for following their last encounter with Bayern Munich.

Spurs were demolished 7-2 by the Bundesliga giants following a clinical finishing masterclass at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry compounded the misery in north London with four goals in a crazy second half, but Spurs have struck back with three convincing wins on the European stage since then.

They beat Red Star 5-0 and 4-0 – home and away respectively – before defeating Olympiakos 4-2 under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss has instantly injected life into Spurs’ season and this encounter will be a far closer affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Bayern Munich v Tottenham?

Bayern Munich v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

How to watch Bayern Munich v Tottenham on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham remain the underdogs in this one, but they have a master director on the European stage calling the shots this time around.

Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli have kicked up into sensational form while Harry Kane is threatening to join them at the peak of their powers.

Since the 7-2 win, Bayern sacked Niko Kovac and remain under the control of interim boss Hans-Dieter Flick – Kovac’s former assistant.

He won each of his first four games in charge to nil, but back-to-back defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach suggest Spurs can head to the Allianz Arena without fear.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Tottenham