England fixtures: When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets

Gareth Southgate has led England through an important year of Euro 2020 qualifiers, with a string of positive results whipping the nation into believing ‘it’s coming home’ once again.

The Three Lions will face several opponents in the build-up to Euro 2020 as they search for the perfect preparations ahead of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England’s upcoming football fixtures.

How to watch England on TV and live stream

Friendlies

ITV have exclusive rights to England friendlies to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.

Games will be shown on ITV or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.

Major tournament finals

Matches will be split between BBC and ITV once Euro 2020 comes around.

England fixtures

All UK time

Austria v ENGLAND

Date: Tuesday 2nd June 2020

Time: 7:45pm

Stadium: Ernst Happel Stadion

ENGLAND v Romania

Date: Sunday 7th June 2020

Time: TBC

Stadium: TBC (in UK)

How to buy England tickets

England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.

To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.