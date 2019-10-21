Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is underway with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to battle it out for the grand prize.
Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices.
Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract with options including a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Updated to the end of: JANUARY
Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
Monday 21st October
Sheffield United v Arsenal (8:00pm) – Match preview and how to watch
Friday 25th October
Southampton v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 26th October
Manchester City v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Everton
Watford v Bournemouth
West Ham v Sheffield United
Burnley v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 27th October
Newcastle v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (4:30pm)
Norwich v Manchester United (4:30pm)
Saturday 2nd November
Bournemouth v Manchester United (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich
Manchester City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Newcastle
Watford v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 3rd November
Crystal Palace v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Everton v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Friday 8th November
Norwich v Watford (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 9th November
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v West Ham
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Southampton v Everton
Tottenham v Sheffield United
Leicester v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 10th November
Wolves v Aston Villa (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Manchester United v Brighton (2:00pm)
Liverpool v Manchester City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 23rd November
West Ham v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Brighton v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich
Watford v Burnley
Manchester City v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 24th November
Sheffield United v Manchester United (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 25th November
Aston Villa v Newcastle (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 30th November
Newcastle v Manchester City (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham
Liverpool v Brighton
Tottenham v Bournemouth
Southampton v Watford (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 1st December
Norwich v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wolves v Sheffield United (2:00pm)
Leicester v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Manchester United v Aston Villa (4:30pm)
Tuesday 3rd December
3rd/4th/5th December all 7:30pm unless specified
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth – Amazon Prime
Burnley v Manchester City (8:15pm) Amazon Prime
Wednesday 4th December
Chelsea v Aston Villa – Amazon Prime
Leicester v Watford – Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Tottenham – Amazon Prime
Southampton v Norwich – Amazon Prime
Wolves v West Ham – Amazon Prime
Liverpool v Everton (8:15pm) Amazon Prime
Thursday 5th December
Sheffield United v Newcastle – Amazon Prime
Arsenal v Brighton (8:15pm) Amazon Prime
Saturday 7th December
Everton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Brighton v Wolves
Tottenham v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Manchester United (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 8th December
Aston Villa v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Newcastle v Southampton (2:00pm)
Norwich v Sheffield United (2:00pm)
Monday 9th December
West Ham v Arsenal (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 14th December
Liverpool v Watford (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Leicester v Norwich
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 15th December
Manchester United v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wolves v Tottenham (2:00pm)
Arsenal v Manchester City (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 16th December
Crystal Palace v Brighton (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 21st December
Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Wolves
West Ham v Liverpool
Manchester City v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 22nd December
Watford v Manchester United (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Thursday 26th December
Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm) Amazon Prime
Bournemouth v Arsenal – Amazon Prime
Aston Villa v Norwich – Amazon Prime
Chelsea v Southampton – Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v West Ham – Amazon Prime
Everton v Burnley – Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Watford – Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm) Amazon Prime
Leicester v Liverpool (8:00pm) Amazon Prime
Friday 27th December
Wolves v Manchester City (7:45pm) Amazon Prime
Saturday 28th December
Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Newcastle v Everton
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham v Leicester (5:30pm)
Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Burnley v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport
Sunday 29th December
Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Manchester City v Sheffield United (6:00pm)
Wednesday 1st January
Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Leicester – BT Sport
Southampton v Tottenham – BT Sport
Watford v Wolves – BT Sport
Manchester City v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Manchester United (8:00pm) BT Sport
Thursday 2nd January
Liverpool v Sheffield United (8:00pm) BT Sport
Friday 10th January
Sheffield United v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 11th January
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Burnley
Everton v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Manchester United v Norwich
Wolves v Newcastle
Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 12th January
Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Aston Villa v Manchester City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 18th January
Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Everton
Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 19th January
Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Manchester United (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 21st January
21st/22nd/23rd January all 7:30pm unless specified
Aston Villa v Watford
Bournemouth v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Manchester City – BT Sport
Chelsea v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 22nd January
Tottenham v Norwich
Leicester v West Ham – BT Sport
Manchester United v Burnley (8:15pm) BT Sport
Thursday 23rd January
Wolves v Liverpool (8:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 1st February
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester United v Wolves
Newcastle v Norwich
Tottenham v Manchester City
Watford v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Saturday 8th February
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester United
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham
Norwich v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 22nd February
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v Bournemouth
Chelsea v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Leicester v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester United v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich
Saturday 29th February
Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle v Burnley
Norwich v Leicester
Tottenham v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 7th March
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Tottenham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Norwich
Southampton v Newcastle
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 14th March
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Norwich v Southampton
Tottenham v Manchester United
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester City
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v West Ham
Wolves v Bournemouth
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Norwich
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Manchester City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Tottenham
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Bournemouth
Newcastle v West Ham
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Manchester City v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich
West Ham v Burnley
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Manchester City
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Southampton
Norwich v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 2nd May
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Bournemouth
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Saturday 9th May
Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v West Ham
Norwich v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Tottenham v Leicester
Watford v Manchester City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 17th May
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v Manchester United
Manchester City v Norwich
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
