Chelsea 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Chelsea face an uncertain season in 2019/20 despite their relative success in Europe last term.

Advertisement

The Blues have been struck with a transfer ban, meaning they won’t be able to replace megastar Eden Hazard following his switch to Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic has officially arrived after signed a pre-contract deal before the ban was enforced, but the man who signed him, Maurizio Sarri, has departed.

Frank Lampard has replaced Italian boss Sarri and must get the best out of his current crop, having accepted the transfer ban is unlikely to be overturned.

Chelsea will play in the Champions League this season – a big test for Lampard in his first season managing a top-flight club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Chelsea’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Chelsea fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

11: Manchester United v Chelsea – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

14: UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea v Liverpool – 8:00pm, live on BT Sport

Liverpool v Chelsea preview: How to watch on TV and live stream

18: Chelsea v Leicester – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

24: Norwich v Chelsea – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport

31: Chelsea v Sheffield United

September

14: Chelsea v Wolves

22: Chelsea v Liverpool – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

28: Chelsea v Brighton

October

5: Southampton v Chelsea

19: Chelsea v Newcastle

26: Burnley v Chelsea

November

2: Watford v Chelsea

9: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

23: Manchester City v Chelsea

30: Chelsea v West Ham

December

4: Chelsea v Aston Villa

7: Everton v Chelsea

14: Chelsea v Bournemouth

21: Tottenham v Chelsea

26: Chelsea v Southampton

28: Arsenal v Chelsea

January

1: Brighton v Chelsea

11: Chelsea v Burnley

18: Newcastle United v Chelsea

22: Chelsea v Arsenal

February

1: Leicester v Chelsea

8: Chelsea v Manchester United

22: Chelsea v Tottenham

29: Bournemouth v Chelsea

March

7: Chelsea v Everton

14: Aston Villa v Chelsea

21: Chelsea v Manchester City

April

4: West Ham v Chelsea

11: Chelsea v Watford

18: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

25: Sheffield United v Chelsea

May

2: Chelsea v Norwich

9: Liverpool v Chelsea

17: Chelsea v Wolves

Chelsea kit 2019/20

Chelsea released their new home kit at the beginning of May and used Eden Hazard as the face of the launch.

Yet Hazard was then sold to Real Madrid, meaning the Blues’ marketing team were left rather red faced.

Chelsea debuted their home kit on the last game of the 2018/19 season against Watford.

And we’ve now got a glimpse of their away kit too.

Check out the first pictures of the new Chelsea kit for 2019/20.

Take a look behind the scenes on set at our video shoot for the new @nikefootball home kit, which we’ll be wearing against Watford today! 👀#ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/KK8HRumRza — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2019

Chelsea transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) – Undisclosed

OUT

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – £88m

Ola Aina (Torino) – Undisclosed

Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) – Undisclosed

Gary Cahill – Released

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) – End of loan

Nathan Baxter (Ross County) – Loan

Check out our Chelsea transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Chelsea games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Chelsea stadium guide

Name: Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 41,631

Location: London

Year opened: 1905

Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards

Advertisement

Chelsea 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…