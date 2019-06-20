Burnley 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Burnley continue to keep their heads above water in the Premier League but can Sean Dyche restore his men to the top half of the table?

The Clarets finished seventh in 2017/18 following a remarkable campaign, but couldn’t follow it up with success and faltered to 15th place last time out.

Strike partners Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes will continue to lead the line in brutish fashion, but can they drag Burnley back into the top 10?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Burnley’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Burnley fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Southampton (h)

17: Arsenal (a)

24: Wolves (a)

31: Liverpool (h)

September

14: Brighton (a)

21: Norwich (h)

28: Aston Villa (a)

October

5: Everton (h)

19: Leicester (a)

26: Chelsea (h)

November

2: Sheffield United (a)

9: West Ham (h)

23: Watford (a)

30: Crystal Palace (h)

December

3: Manchester City (h)

7: Tottenham (a)

14: Newcastle (h)

21: Bournemouth (a)

26: Everton (a)

28: Manchester United (h)

January

1: Aston Villa (h)

11: Chelsea (a)

18: Leicester (h)

21: Manchester United (a)

February

1: Arsenal (h)

8: Southampton (a)

22: Bournemouth (h)

29: Newcastle (a)

March

7: Tottenham (h)

14: Manchester City (a)

21: Watford (h)

April

4: Crystal Palace (a)

11: Sheffield United (h)

18: West Ham (a)

25: Liverpool (a)

May

2: Wolves (h)

9: Norwich (a)

17: Brighton (h)

Burnley kit 2019/20

Burnley are yet to unveil their new kit for 2019/20, but we’ll have the first pictures when they do.

Burnley transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

–

OUT

–

How to watch Burnley games on TV and live streaming

Burnley stadium facts

Name: Turf Moor

Capacity: 22,546

Location: Burnley

Year opened: 1883

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards

Burnley 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…