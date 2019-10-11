Why Emmerdale is not on tonight – and when it’s back

Emmerdale is shunted from the schedules on Friday 11th October and Monday 14th October to make room for ITV’s live football coverage, meaning we’re not back in the village until Tuesday 15th October.

England’s UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers take over primetime from 7.00pm, with matches kicking off at 7.45pm, on Friday (against Czech Republic) and Monday (when they take on Bulgaria).

When Emmerdale returns on Tuesday it’s a bumper double bill to reward patient, pining viewers, beginning a huge run of episodes as Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle are forced to go on the run following the death of rapist Lee Posner.

Rob realises he’s now looking at a murder charge for the beating he dished out to his sister Victoria Barton’s attacker, and makes the last-minute decision to flee with husband Aaron, paving the way for Hawley’s exit from the cast after five years in the role.

But will there be a final twist in the tale for the slippery Sugden? Can he really avoid a hefty prison sentence? And how will the show manage to keep Aaron around, seeing as it’s only one half of Robron set to bow out?

Elsewhere, Moira Dingle and Nate Robinson’s affair gets closer to being exposed to Cain Dingle later in the week as his mum Faith Dingle grows suspicious of her daughter-in-law. We know Cain does find out at some point soon and the exact details remain shrouded in mystery for now, but it’s probably a good idea to stay tuned next week…

Coronation Street has also been impacted by the Euro 2020 qualifiers, with fans waiting a whole week between episodes because of the usual Friday and Monday double bills being replaced by the football.

