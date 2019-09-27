Cain's revenge on Moira and Nate

Explosive scenes are promised as Cain Dingle finally discovers wife Moira has been bedding hunky farm hand Nate Robinson behind his back. Before then, the first person to bust the lusty pair is mucky Moira's nephew Pete Barton, but it's not clear whether he puts Cain in the picture or he finds out another way. Riled Cain will then be on a mission for revenge…

Robron on the run

Another popular soap couple are ripped apart this autumn as Robert Sugden leaves the village for good, following Ryan Hawley's decision to quit the role after five years. Emmerdale confirm Rob will seek to escape the prison sentence hanging over his head, for assaulting his sister Victoria's rapist, and decide to go on the run with husband Aaron Dingle. With only one half of Robron departing the cast, it seems unlikely the boys will end up getting a happy ending - so how exactly will Robert go?

Chas gives birth

In what sounds like a very dark season of stories, there is some lightness to be found as Chas Dingle gives birth to her and Paddy Kirk's baby in true Dingle fashion. Fans are wishing for some joy to come the couple's way after the traumatic death of their baby Grace last year, which earned Lucy Pargeter the Best Actress prize at this year's British Soap Awards for her raw performance.

Graham's turmoil

Kim Tate's stony-faced manservant is convinced he's the father of Andrea Tate's daughter Millie, despite her insistence hubby Jamie is the daddy. Graham won't be letting this drop, so will he - and fans - get conclusive proof either way? Preoccupied by the possible paternity issue, Mr Foster jeopardises his burgeoning romance with vet Rhona has he flies off the handle and lashes out at her. Can the man in black ever find happiness?

Exit Ellis

The sacking of Asan N'Jie after the actor's off-screen altercation with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at an awards bash will be addressed on screen around October when his character Ellis Chapman swiftly departs, but it remains to be seen how the soap has hastily written him out. What will the impact be on new girlfriend Belle Dingle? And what about the family he suddenly leaves behind, dad Al Chapman and brother Billy Fletcher?

Harriet's threat

It's not just her fling with toy boy Nate hanging over Moira, her fallout with Harriet Finch has seen the vicar dig up Mrs Dingle's murder of Emma Barton and vaguely threaten her to stay out of her business unless she wants that particular buried secret unearthed. Will Moira regret confiding in the holy woman about her darkest deed?

Kerry left for dead

The truth about the Sharma factory summer fire emerges when Kerry Wyatt confesses to Tracy Metcalfe it was her, not Trace's dead dad Frank Clayton, who was responsible. Racing to inform the cops, Tracy is chased by Kerry and co-conspirator, daughter Amy - but the pursuit ends with Trace accidentally shoving Kerry who falls and is knocked unconscious. Is Kerry dead? And how will Tracy and Amy explain what's happened?

Death shatters the Sharmas

Whether Kerry lives or dies, there's a guaranteed demise set to shake up the Sharma family - Derek, Manpreet's patient played by comedy legend Tommy Cannon, passes away suddenly from food poisoning. Rishi panics his home-made chocolates, made with dodgy eggs bought from the Dingles, are to blame. However, Manpreet then makes a discovery among Derek's belongings that throws the plot into an entirely unexpected direction involving greed, deceit and surprises!

Mandy's Christmas cracker

We still don't know the full story of who Mandy robbed the casino chips from, the identity of that handsome chauffeur, or what really drove her back to the village, but with Lisa Riley back for a lengthy stint this time round expect more to be revealed about what the lairy leopard print-loving lady is hiding. The actress teased she was filming some exciting Christmas scenes for her character recently: "Mandy's got her Christmas knickers!" she grinned.

Bernice leaves

Samantha Giles confirmed via her official social media account she has quit as bubbly Bernice Blackstock, with the beautician's final scenes set to air during the autumn months. Giles first played the role back in 1998, and returned after a gap of eight years in 2012. "I'm leaving to pursue other creative projects," she stated. Bernice's most recent plots revolved around her erratic romance with suave Dr Liam Cavanagh.

Parenting woes for Vanity

Charity Dingle is playing parent to granddaughter Sarah Sugden while Debbie Dingle is away (to accommodate actress Charley Webb's maternity leave), and there are challenges ahead for the landlady and her partner Vanessa Woodfield as the teenager starts misbehaving. Sarah begins a romance with school heart-throb Danny (played by Louis Healy, son of acting royalty Tim Healy and Denise Welch) who leads the girl astray and the teen finds herself in danger. Could trying to control a child prove Vanity's toughest chapter yet?

