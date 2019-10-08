"Victoria tells them Lee is dead and they quickly start to process what this means for Robert's sentencing," Hawley tells us. "The situation quickly escalates and Robert knows this changes everything. He is gong to be in prison for much longer than they had thought and accepted.

"Liv, Aaron's sister, suggests their only option is to leave and the decision is made. Robert is initially reluctant for Aaron to join him, but Aaron says there is no way he's leaving without him so he eventually accepts. They have to get out of the village fast, and for good."

When do Robert and Aaron go on the run?

During the week beginning Monday 14th October, Robron prepare to leave their families behind. Aaron tells his distraught mum Chas Dingle of his intentions, just one of many sad farewells the cursed couple must go through in an unmissable, game-changing week of episodes the lads' loyal army of followers won't want to miss.

"Aaron and Robert almost don't have time to take in the emotion of the situation due to the panic," reveals Miller. "The goodbyes are rushed – police are on the way, it's all so so quick, the crime is too serious for Robert to be out on bail.

"They both say their individual goodbyes but I don't think they realise this could be the final time they speak to their loved ones. It certainly doesn't hit Robert until he gets in the car."

As the fellas drive off into the sunset to find a safe place from which they can co-ordinate new passports, money and a long-term plan, Aaron recalls the last time he chose a life in hiding when he took the blame for best mate Adam Barton's arson, forcing him to flee the country for a while.

"It was Aaron's last resort when he did it before. However, Liv mentioning it almost gives the idea some sort of approval.

"It's not as romantic as it sounds," warns Miller. "They've not had time to plan this, it's a case of grabbing their things and going. Aaron has connections in France through Cain, so it's possible they could make it work there. He takes control for a change, which Robert is happy to let him do."

What happens beyond the boys speeding out of Main Street remains a closely-guarded secret, but it sets off a chain of events that leads to Hawley departing permanently on his own, with Miller – as far as we know – staying put while his on-screen partner of five years leaves for pastures new. Will the slippery Sugden get away, or be caught by the cops and end up behind bars?

