When is Mel Owen leaving EastEnders?

Mel Owen may currently be reeling following the death of her son Hunter, but it seems there’s plenty more drama to come before Tamzin Outhwaite says goodbye to EastEnders.

In the weeks to come, one of the soap’s biggest secrets will reach Mel when she discovers that Sharon is pregnant with Keanu’s baby. Fuelled by a desire to get revenge on the Mitchell clan, Mel starts to blackmail Sharon.

So how will Sharon react to Mel’s ultimatum? And will word about Sharon’s infidelity end up reaching Phil? Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, show boss Kate Oates teased how Mel’s grief will send the character down a dark and disturbing path.

“It will skew her perception of the world and what she feels it owes her,” she said. “She comes out of losing her son a more brittle person – and that will give us a story.”

When is Tamzin Outhwaite leaving EastEnders?

Tamzin Outhwaite announced her exit from EastEnders back in July, but didn’t actually finish filming until September. Taking to Twitter on her last day, the actress revealed that she had left the set for the final time, ending an association with EastEnders that dates back to 1998.

So that’s it! The end of an era… for me at least. Melanie Healy/Beale/Owen has left the building… it’s been a pleasure , a privilege and a 21 year association with a family I will cherish forever and never forget….TIL next time my beautiful cast and crew… you all rock.❤️ — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) September 7, 2019

EastEnders fans can expect Mel’s exit to be shown on screen later in the autumn.

