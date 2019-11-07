It’s a Shona and David bistro wedding cliffhanger for tonight’s extra Coronation Street episode

In another bonus visit to Coronation Street airing on Thursday 7th November fans will discover whether the reversal of rapist Josh Tucker’s statement has come in time to save David Platt and Shona Ramsey’s wedding.

The half-hour edition, broadcasting at 8:30pm on ITV, presents a number of fresh hurdles for David (Jack P Shepherd) to negotiate if he is to marry Shona (Julia Goulding) in the midday service. Solicitor Imran Habeeb (Charlie De Melo) still has extensive paperwork to complete before Mr Platt’s bail hearing and that’s just the start of David’s problems.

Shona convinces herself that everything is coming together but Gail, Audrey and Sarah have their doubts. Audrey is not impressed when Gail decides that the appropriate music for the occasion is ‘Tie A Yellow Ribbon’ by Dawn, the same song used for Sally Metcalfe’s prison release.

And the choice of the viaduct bistro is a gamble in itself. The same venue hosted the May 2018 wedding of Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) and Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) which ended in a bloodbath when both the bride and Shona were shot by rampaging serial killer Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre).

Elsewhere tonight, Gary Windass kidnaps hospital drug dealer Big Farmer to persuade him with the aid of a baseball bat to incriminate arch rival Dr Ali Neeson, and Sally and Abi make-up after spagbol-gate, dashing Kevin Webster’s romantic plans with Abi.

