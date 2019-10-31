David, and fellow inmates Abe and Tez, plead not guilty to attempted murder but Mr Platt is refused bail and remanded in custody until the trial, extending his fraud sentence that was almost up.

Comatose Josh then regains consciousness, but will he reveal what really happened and get David off the hook? And what does this mean for David's upcoming wedding to Shona Ramsey, scheduled for next week?

Elsewhere tonight, Maria Connor gets closer to bad boy Gary Windass, unaware of the potential danger she's putting herself in, and Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown adjust to life as parents of their quads, Bryn, Cleo, Carys and Aled.

Thursday airings of Corrie are becoming more frequent – there was one last week focusing on Sinead Osbourne's final days before she succumbed to cancer, and looking ahead there's another one next Thursday 7th November. Maybe all that messing about with the schedules for live football earlier in the month when the soap was off air for a week is to blame?

