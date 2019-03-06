Scenes just shown in the first episode of this evening's Corrie double bill then saw David start to suspect that Shona was out paying a hospital visit to son Clayton's bedside. But he was left surprised when she later found him alone in his new barber shop and presented him with a box containing the stuffed weasel he'd set his heart on.

Overjoyed, David pulled out an engagement ring and proposed to Shona, who hugged and kissed her partner after accepting. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, actor Julia Goulding expressed her hopes that Shona and David will be exchanging vows in the near future:

Fingers crossed, they'll make it to the altar," said the Corrie star. "I genuinely think they do love each other. I hope they have a big, big wedding. Neither of them have had an easy ride of it these past few years so I think a big celebration would be wonderful."

As for any potential obstacles that could lie in their path, Goulding added: "Regarding their relationship and where it could go, a lot of that depends on Shona’s outlook and attitude towards Clayton. Whether she’ll keep flogging that dead horse or whether she’ll make some changes in her attitude towards him and his behaviour."

