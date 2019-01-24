Danny Dyer hints at EastEnders return for Mick Carter’s kids

Plenty of old favourites are set to be returning to EastEnders later year, with new senior executive producer Kate Oates bringing Ben Mitchell, Lola Pearce and Sean Slater back to stalk Albert Square once more.

And EastEnders favourite Danny Dyer, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, is keen to add to the growing list of returning characters, expressing an interest at having Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard) back in the BBC1 soap.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com after he won the National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance, Dyer explained, “I want a few of my kids back on the show. Maddy Hill would be great, as would Danny-Boy Hatchard. I think they’re missed. I’m quite intrigued to see what Kate’s got planned.”

Fans of EastEnders will remember Nancy’s exit in 2016, with the character choosing to leave the Square to go travelling with boyfriend Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel).

Meanwhile, Lee had an emotional exit in 2017 to start a new life in Dover.

Lee faced a series of dramatic storylines surrounding his mental health during his time in the soap.

While Harchard said he was “pleased not to get typecast”, he told The Mirror he was glad the door was always open for him.

“I may go back into TV. You can’t be choosey in this game,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dyer added there was “a real buzz” around EastEnders with Oates now joining the soap.

“We’ve had a mad couple of years, we’ve had some good stuff and some not so good, and I think what we needed was someone to stay for the long term,” he said, “John Yorke came in and was good, proven, but he really came in to steady the ship, and he did that.

“And now we’ve got Kate who’s brilliant; she’s young, she’s ambitious, she’s hungry. She did it at Emmerdale and Corrie. She’s only just starting, it’s just the beginning and we’re buzzing.”

EastEnders continues at 7:30pm on BBC1