Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Radio
Nicholas Parsons reveals the real reason he was absent from Just a Minute

Nicholas Parsons reveals the real reason he was absent from Just a Minute

The 94-year-old host of the long-running Radio 4 panel show missed his first episodes for over 50 years

Nicholas Parsons (Getty,mh)

Earlier this month, Nicholas Parsons missed his first episodes as chair of Radio 4 comedy panel game Just a Minute for over 50 years, and listeners were worried it was “the latest sign of the impending apocalypse“.

Advertisement

The BBC’s head of radio comedy, Julia McKenzie, however, quelled fears at the time with a tweet saying that Parsons had simply taken “a couple of days off”.

“Just to reassure those listening to the very unexpected Just a Minute on @BBCRadio4 at the moment – the apocalypse is not upon us,” she wrote. “@GylesB1 kindly stepped in to give Nicholas Parsons a couple of days off. NP is totally fine and is still the guvnor as per the last 50 years.”

But now Parsons has revealed the real reason he was absent from the show, and labelled the BBC statement “ridiculous”.

“I had flu,” the 94-year-old broadcaster told the Today programme. “They wanted to say for some reason – the BBC gave out – that I had taken a couple of days off, which is ridiculous. In our profession you don’t take days off. You are terrified someone is going to take the job from you.”

Advertisement

Fans will be pleased to hear that Parsons has now declared himself “completely recovered” and is back in the host’s chair after only a minor spell of deviation from the show’s winning formula.

Tags

All about Just a Minute

Nicholas Parsons (Getty,mh)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA - JUNE 18: Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) TL

Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 22/11/2017 - Programme Name: Just A Minute - 50th Anniversary - TX: n/a - Episode: Just A Minute - 50th Anniversary (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Nicholas Parsons - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Charlie Clift BBC, TL

Nicholas Parsons misses first Just A Minute in 50 years

Getty, TL

World Cup 2018 Last 16 knockout rounds: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more