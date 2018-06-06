BGT winner Lost Voice Guy’s Radio 4 sitcom gets second series

Semi-autobiographical comedy Ability sees a man with cerebral palsy get up to shenanigans with his hopeless carer

Ability, the semi-autobiographical Radio 4 sitcom from Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, has been renewed for a second series.

Co-written by Lost Voice Guy (real name Lee Ridley), the comedy follows 25-year-old Matt, who, like Ridley, has cerebral palsy and can only speak using an app on his tablet. The first series, which aired on Radio 4 in May, saw Matt moving into a flat-share with best mate Jess and meeting carer/weed dealer/knock-off TV salesman Bob.

Ridley said: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity to write another series of Ability. I really enjoyed writing the first series, and it was a joy to have Katherine Jakeways as a writing partner. The process of writing and recording the show was fun from start to finish. I’m glad we’ll be hearing more from Matt, Bob and Jess!”

Lost Voice Guy won this year’s Britain’s Got Talent with 21% of the final vote – a real feat considering he was up against nine other acts. Voting statistics also revealed Ridley topped his semi-final with 40.5% of the vote, almost 20% ahead of closest rival D-Day Darlings.

Before his Britain’s Got Talent victory, he also won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and Ridley was the UK’s first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid.