Nicholas Parsons misses first Just A Minute in 50 years

"Can we challenge Radio 4 for deviation from Nicholas Parsons?"

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 22/11/2017 - Programme Name: Just A Minute - 50th Anniversary - TX: n/a - Episode: Just A Minute - 50th Anniversary (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Nicholas Parsons - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Charlie Clift BBC, TL

Nicholas Parsons, host of Radio 4’s Just A Minute, has missed his first recording of the comedy panel show in an incredible 50 years.

Although the 94-year-old broadcaster has fronted over 900 episodes of the programme, he was replaced by regular panellist Gyles Brandreth in the lastest instalment.

And fans didn’t hesitate (or deviate) to post their concerns on Twitter…

But don’t worry: BBC’s head of radio comedy Julia McKenzie tweeted that Parsons is “totally fine” and the “apocalypse is not upon us”.

While introducing the show, Brandreth said: “After 50 years at the helm [he] quite rightly thinks he should be allowed a day off.”

But despite taking a break from presenting, Parsons still listened to the show and, according to Brandreth, messaged his approval of the temporary host.

Although Parsons missed one recording date, he’ll return to host the show in two weeks (Monday 18th June) as two episodes of the comedy are taped at a time.

Just A Minute is broadcast on Radio 4 on Mondays at 6:30pm

Just a Minute

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

