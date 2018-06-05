Nicholas Parsons misses first Just A Minute in 50 years

"Can we challenge Radio 4 for deviation from Nicholas Parsons?"

Nicholas Parsons, host of Radio 4’s Just A Minute, has missed his first recording of the comedy panel show in an incredible 50 years.

Although the 94-year-old broadcaster has fronted over 900 episodes of the programme, he was replaced by regular panellist Gyles Brandreth in the lastest instalment.

And fans didn’t hesitate (or deviate) to post their concerns on Twitter…

The latest sign of the impending apocalypse. Nicholas Parsons is not in the chair for #justaminute — Omega (@Weregopher) June 4, 2018

#justaminute what? What what what? What? No Nicholas? What's going on? I don't like it? Mummy, a strange man is on the radio! — George Bernard Shaw (@Melonhead999) June 4, 2018

Omg what happening. Nicholas Parsons isn’t presenting #justaminute. End of days. @BBCRadio4 — Jerome Turner (@jezturner) June 4, 2018

Can we challenge @BBCRadio4 for deviation from Nicholas Parsons? #justaminute — Marshall Chipped (@MarshallChipped) June 4, 2018

This is like the ravens leaving the Tower of London. #justaminute — Ian Jones (@metro_land) June 4, 2018

But don’t worry: BBC’s head of radio comedy Julia McKenzie tweeted that Parsons is “totally fine” and the “apocalypse is not upon us”.

Just to reassure those listening to the very unexpected Just a Minute on @BBCRadio4 at the moment – the apocalypse is not upon us – @GylesB1 kindly stepped in to give Nicholas Parsons a couple of days off. NP is totally fine and is still the guvnor as per the last 50 years 😉☺️ — Julia McKenzie (@JuliaAMcKenzie) June 4, 2018

While introducing the show, Brandreth said: “After 50 years at the helm [he] quite rightly thinks he should be allowed a day off.”

But despite taking a break from presenting, Parsons still listened to the show and, according to Brandreth, messaged his approval of the temporary host.

My friend Nicholas Parsons just called me to tell me I was “too good” on Just A Minute tonight! He’s too generous, & happily back in 2 weeks https://t.co/ApjMgCHzS7 — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) June 4, 2018

Although Parsons missed one recording date, he’ll return to host the show in two weeks (Monday 18th June) as two episodes of the comedy are taped at a time.

Just A Minute is broadcast on Radio 4 on Mondays at 6:30pm