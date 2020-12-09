RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 trailer reveals thrilling twist
A leaked trailer for Drag Race season 13 has unveiled the premiere's shocking twist.
The first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 has leaked online, revealing that a dramatic twist will take place in the debut episode as well as the series’ premiere date.
In the 12-second clip, we see drag extraordinaire RuPaul, glamorous as always in a big blonde wig and flared pink outfit, announce that the season will kick off with “six lip-syncs for your lives”.
The video then cuts to reactions from two new contestants – Atlanta-based performer LaLa Ri, who exclaims: “Hold on – press pause,” and New York queen Olivia Lux, who excitedly says in their confessional: “It is about to start, honey!”
We also get a sneak-peak at another shocked-looking competitor, who many viewers think is New York-based comedian Rosé.
The short clip concludes with a title card, announcing that series 13 will be premiering on New Year’s Day in the US on VH1.
VH1 confirmed that Drag Race would be returning for a 13th season back in August, with RuPaul declaring that the new series will “offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spend the love”.
A month later, Variety reported that filming on the season had wrapped, with production already underway on one of the franchise’s spin-off titles.
The last series of Drag Race aired in February, with Jaida Essence Hall emerging as America’s next drag superstar during a virtual finale in May. She narrowly beat runner-ups Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode.