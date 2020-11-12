Matthew Perry reveals when the Friends Reunion is happening in 2021

Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed the latest premiere date for the much-delayed HBO Max Friends Reunion special: it will now stream in early March 2021.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the much-loved sitcom, announced the new date on Twitter.

He wrote: “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

The Friends Reunion was supposed to be the jewel in the crown of the new US streaming network HBO Max when it launched in May, but the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to that.

The May recording was postponed to August because of the escalating COVID-19 crisis in the US.

WarnerMedia Entertainment head Bob Greenblatt told Variety it was essential that the special was recorded in front of a live audience.

“We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together,” he said. “We didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

But Jennifer Aniston told Deadline: “Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” adding: “This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

The Friends special will reportedly be an unscripted reunion featuring all six friends plus the classic sitcom’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Being a documentary special, the Friends cast will not reprise their beloved roles, but instead chat about stories from behind-the-scenes.

HBO Max isn’t available in the UK due to a first-look exclusivity deal between Sky and HBO. It’s not yet clear which channel the Friends Reunion wills screen on in the UK but many HBO shows premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic.

