In the past year, the streaming wars have certainly heated up. From the rise of Disney Plus, to Netflix’s staggering commitment to original content, the on-demand market has been flooded with critically-acclaimed titles to entice new subscribers. And now there’s even more competition with the launch of HBO Max, the new streaming service from Warner Bros.

Advertisement

Hosting HBO gemstones such as The Wire, Game of Thrones and Westworld – alongside Warner Bros classics, such as beloved sitcom Friends – the new service offers subscribers some of the best TV series from the last decades.

And then there are the movies: from the Oscar-winning Joker, to The Lord of the Rings, Justice League and even so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League – all are promised to land on the service.

At least that’s the case in the US, where HBO Max launched on 27th May 2020. Will UK screen fans eventually get access to the platform in a few months à la Disney Plus? If so, when? Here’s everything you need to know

Is HBO Max available in the UK?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available in the UK.

When will HBO Max launch in the UK?

As it stands, it doesn’t appear HBO Max will launch in the UK in the foreseeable future.

This is because Sky has an exclusivity deal with HBO, meaning HBO TV shows are first broadcast on Sky channels (usually on Sky Atlantic). This deal also means many HBO titles are available to watch on NOW TV (the streaming service from Sky).

In 2019, both HBO and Sky extended their partnership for another five years. It is very unlikely HBO Max will launch in the UK without its core HBO programming during this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What is the HBO Max price in the UK?

As detailed above, HBO Max is not available in the UK, so no pricing information is available.

In the US, the service is available for $15 a month. This is a high price than Disney Plus ($7 a month) and Netflix ($9 a month).

What HBO Max shows are available on the service?

The service launched with a host of original content, including Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life and On the Record, a documentary delving in the #MeToo movement and record producer Russell Simmons.

Subscribers can also find shows such as Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty, South Park and big-budget HBO dramas such as Game of Thrones and Westworld.

How can I watch HBO Max shows in the UK?

Many HBO titles are available to watch on Sky streaming service NOW TV. Shows such as Westworld are available to watch on the platform – get your NOW TV entertainment pass right now for £7.99 a month.

The service gives users access to 12 live channels and 300 TV series boxsets.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.