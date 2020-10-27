Accessibility Links

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reunite for AppleTV+ comedy series Platonic

The Bad Neighbours co-stars hope to recreate the comic magic on the small-screen.

rose byrne, seth rogen

The co-stars of the hit comedy movies Bad Neighbours, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, are hoping to recreate their comedic spark when they co-star in AppleTV+ comedy series Platonic.

The 10-part series is the tale of two childhood friends who fell out but meet again later in life and try to work out the reasons behind their fracture. The renewed friendship has big implications for their current relationships, however, and may lead to new decisions and new directions.

According to Variety, Platonic has been co-written by Nick Stoller who, as well as directing the Bad Neighbours movies, also co-wrote the Netflix series Friends from College with Francesca Delbanco, who has teamed up with Stoller on Platonic.

The two stars provide powerful comedy CVs and will undoubtedly attract an audience and possibly new subscribers to AppleTV+.

Australian actress Byrne starred in Kristen Wiig’s hit 2011 movie Bridesmaids, while she’s also been nominated for Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for FX series Damages. She recently played feminist icon Gloria Steinem in Hulu series Mrs America, which screened on BBC Two in July in the UK.

As well as Platonic, Byrne will star in AppleTV+ 1980s comedy-drama Physical, about the decade’s obsession with aerobics.

Canadian actor Rogen is one of the 21st Century’s top comedy film stars, with the likes of The 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up and The Interview among his leading roles.

Rogen has also branched out into executive producing, notably on The Boys at Amazon Prime Video and Black Monday at Showtime.

You can subscribe the AppleTV+ streaming service for £4.99 a month in the UK or buy the Apple TV HD box for £149.

While you’re waiting for Platonic visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

