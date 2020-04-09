When is Cate Blanchett’s Hulu and BBC drama Mrs America on TV?

We’re very intrigued to watch new drama Mrs America, based on a true story and starring Cate Blanchett as a political activist who was vehemently opposed to the women’s liberation movement.

When is Mrs America on BBC Two and Hulu?

In the USA, the drama premieres on the streaming service Hulu on 15th April 2020.

In the UK, it’s set to air on BBC Two later in the year. Watch this space for an air date!

Is there a trailer for Mrs America?

Yes! You can watch it below –

What is Mrs America about?

Phyllis Schlafly was a powerhouse of a woman who became known in the 1970s for her outspoken opposition to America’s Equal Rights Amendment, or ERA.

She believed giving equal rights to women would cause more harm than good, as they would then be expected to fight in wars and would lose the right to separate public bathrooms. She also feared that if the bill was ratified and discrimination was banned on grounds of gender, women would also lose the legal protection that meant divorced mothers were usually granted custody of their children.

Somewhat ironically, given her fierce work ethic and her drive to campaign across the country, she advocated and celebrated the traditional and conservative image of a happy housewife living in domestic bliss.

Her campaign was known as STOP (Stop Taking Our Privileges) ERA and she successfully derailed the amendment and caused a whole hoopla of controversy in the process.

Married to wealthy corporate lawyer Fred Schlafly (played by John Slattery in the show), the couple had six children and Phyllis often began speeches by thanking her husband for allowing her to come.

Who is in the cast of Mrs America?

Alongside Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly, there’s a whole host of brilliant female actors including Rose Bryne (Peter Rabbit, Bridesmaids) as feminist Gloria Steinem and Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) as Shirley Chisholm, who was the first black woman to be elected to the United States Congress.

Also look out for Tracey Ullman as Feminine Mystique author Betty Friedan, and The Hunger Games actor Elizabeth Banks as pro-ERA politician Jill Ruckelshaus.