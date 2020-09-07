When is romantic comedy Emily In Paris on Netflix?

Though it was originally set to air on America’s Paramount Network, romantic comedy Emily In Paris has now been scooped up by Netflix for an international audience – and it looks like a good bet for the streaming giant, with Lily Collins starring as an American who’s just landed her dream job in her dream city.

Here’s what we know so far.

When is Emily In Paris on Netflix?

Romantic comedy Emily In Paris will arrive on Netflix on 2nd October 2020.

The season will consist of ten 30-minute episodes.

What is Emily In Paris about?

As Netflix’s synopsis puts it: “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

“Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

The drama is written, created and executive-produced by Darren Star, best known for creating the TV shows Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City.

Emily in Paris also features costume designs by the legendary Patricia Field, who is famous for her work on Sex and the City, Ugly Betty, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Is there a trailer for Emily in Paris?

Yes! Set to the song “Best Life” by Koyotie, the trailer for Emily in Paris showcases Lily Collins in a variety of wonderful / outlandish outfits as she enjoys all that the French capital has to offer:

Who is in the cast of Emily In Paris?

The starring role of Emily is played by Lily Collins, who also serves as a producer. Collins (daughter of the musician Phil Collins) is an actress, model and writer whose recent credits include Les Misérables (as Fantine), The Last Tycoon, Tolkien, Okja, and To the Bone.

She’ll co-star alongside Ashley Park, best known as a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star.

Further cast includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie, Arnaud Viard and Elizabeth Tan.

Tan, who currently stars as Vera Chiang in ITV’s The Singapore Grip, told RadioTimes.com about her upcoming role as in Emily in Paris: “That’s really exciting. So that started off as a Paramount production, and then Netflix just got really excited and bought it. It’s by the genius Darren Star… and that show, I think, is going to really just be huge. And Lily Collins is in it. I play one of the friends. She’s a wild party girl, very different from Vera.”

Emily in Paris was shot on location in Paris and throughout France.

