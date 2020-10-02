Where was Emily in Paris filmed? A complete location guide

Netflix’s latest series Emily in Paris is your next rom-com obsession, starring Lily Collins as American marketing executive Emily, who is given her dream job working for a luxury perfume company in Paris.

Advertisement

Filmed on-location in Paris and Loire Valley, the series showcases stunning streets and aesthetic squares found in the French capital, featuring both iconic landmarks (the Eiffel Tower) and lesser-known gems.

If you’ve already fallen in love with the city after watching just a few episodes, here’s a guide to some of the locations featured in Emily in Paris.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Palais Garnier

Netflix

The Palais Garnier is the 19th century opera house, which Emily visits to watch Swan Lake in episode six.

Built for the Paris Opera in 1861, the theatre is one of Paris’ heritage sites, and is just located outside of Gaillon.

Le Grand Véfour

Netflix

Michelin star establishment Le Grand Véfour features in Emily in Paris as the restaurant that Emily tries to get her colleagues and a potential new client into, only to discover that she’s mistakenly booked a table for the wrong month.

Opened in the Palais-Royal arcades in 1784, this iconic restaurant is currently run by French chef Guy Martin and owned by the Tattinger Group.

Pont Alexandre III

Netflix

Pont Alexandre III is one of the many famous bridges located in Paris, on which Savoir’s latest perfume advert is filmed in the show. In the series, we see Emily behind-the-scenes of the commercial, with her colleagues sat in collapsable chairs on the bridge, before getting a better view of the whole bridge when the advert is shown to all staff at Savoir.

The bridge, built between 1896 and 1900, leads to the Champs-Élysées quarter and is watched over by four gilt-bronze statues of Greek god Fames. It’s featured in many other films, including Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, romantic drama Me Before You and Bond film A View to a Kill.

Musée des Arts Forains

Netflix

Filming on Emily in Paris also took place at the Musée des Arts Forains – a private funfair museum found within Pavillons de Bercy, in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. In episode seven, Emily attends a party held in the museum.

Created by Jean Paul Favand in 1996, the museum features various objects from the 19th-20th century including amusement rides, restored attractions, merry-go-rounds, carousels and swings.

Rue de Valois

Netflix

Rue de Valois features in the show as it is the beautiful street on which Emily is seen walking alongside Sylvie into work.

Located in the Palais-Royal quarter, Rue de Valois is currently home to the Ministry of Culture.

Jardin du Luxembourg

Netflix

The Jardin du Luxembourg, located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, covers 23 hectares of land and is over 400 years old.

In the Netflix show, Emily is seen sitting with her friend Mindy on a bench in the garden.

Place de l’Estrapade

Netflix

Place de l’Estrapade is a square in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, which in the Netflix show is where Emily’s apartment, Gabriel’s restaurant and their local bakery are located.

The square is found between streets rue de l’Estrapade and rue Lhomond.

Monnaie de Paris

Netflix

The Monnaie de Paris is one of the oldest buildings in Paris, having been founded in 864 AD, and is home to the Paris Mint – an institution responsible for producing euro coins.

In Emily in Paris’ ninth episode, the Monnaie de Paris’ exterior acts as the venue for a fashion show attended by Emily.

Trocadéro

Netflix

The Trocadéro is a located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris and provides visitors with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower from across the Seine.

In the Netflix show, Emily attends a party held by Savoir in episode two, where she meets the firm’s client Antoine.

L’Atelier des Lumières

Netflix

L’Atelier des Lumières is a art gallery located in the 11th arrondissement and created in 1835 by the Plichon brothers.

In Emily in Paris, Emily, Camille and Gabriel visit the museum to attend a Van Gough exhibition.

La Château de Sonnay

Netflix

La Château de Sonnay, located in the Loire Valley, was used as Camille’s family home in Champagne, where Emily stays for a short time and is seen cycling through the estate’s vineyards.

Advertisement

Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.