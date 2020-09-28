All the new TV dramas still to come in autumn and winter 2020

Autumn is often the most exciting season for new television, and it looks like 2020 won’t disappoint. (TV-wise, at least.) We’ve got period dramas (Bridgerton), fantasy (His Dark Materials), thrillers (The Sister), romantic comedies (Emily in Paris), the return of royalty (The Crown season 4), and so much more.

There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the TV industry, with many productions forced to pause mid-shoot and other upcoming dramas facing serious delays. Still, despite it all, viewers still have plenty of great television to look forward to this year – projects which completed filming before the lockdown, and which are now getting ready to hit our screens.

So what’s next across the BBC, Netflix, ITV, Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney Plus, Sky, Channel 4, Channel 5, and all the myriad of channels and streaming services?

We’ve already given you a heads up for the best TV shows of 2020 as a whole – but here are the shows which you can get ready to watch for the rest of the year, in autumn 2020 and beyond.

Roadkill (BBC One)

Air date: TBC, 2020

In this “major new political thriller”, Hugh Laurie stars as (fictional) Conservative politician Peter Laurence. The four-part drama, Roadkill, sees his public and private life falling apart; “As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down. However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?” Other cast includes Helen McCrory (of Peaky Blinders), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld), and Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Normal People).

Honour (ITV)

ITV

Air date: 28th September 2020

Keeley Hawes, star of Bodyguard and The Durrells, will play Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode in Honour, a two-part drama about the so-called ‘honour killing’ of 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod in 2006. When it was announced by ITV, Honour faced a backlash for what Banaz’s sister called “the angle they chose to go with”, and its framing as an ultimately uplifting story; it’ll be interesting to see whether this feedback has been taken into account.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Air date: 2nd October 2020

In Emily in Paris, the actress Lily Collins stars as Emily who is (you guessed it) in Paris. The young, ambitious American has just been transplanted from Chicago to the French capital after winning her dream job, and she’s very psyched about it all. As Netflix puts it, “Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.” The romantic comedy drama was created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star.

His Dark Materials (BBC One)

Air date: TBC, 2020

Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda return for the second season of His Dark Materials, based on the series of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman. Now we’re moving on to the events of the second novel, The Subtle Knife, and the dual stories of Lyra Silvertongue and Will Parry are set to collide in a parallel universe as they pursue the truth about Dust.

The Crown (Netflix)

Air date: 15th November 2020

Filming for season four of The Crown just about scraped over the line before the lockdown began in March, with the second incarnation of the cast shooting their final scenes before handing on the baton to the new Queen (Imelda Staunton) and co. In season four, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor will pick up the story in 1977 and take us through the ’80s, introducing us for the first time to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

The Right Stuff (Disney Plus)

Air date: 9th October 2020

Based on the bestselling book by Tom Wolfe (which already has a 1983 movie adaptation), this new eight-part drama is set in the early days of the US space program. As Disney puts it, “At the height of the Cold War, newly-formed NASA selects seven of the military’s best test pilots to become astronauts. Competing to be the first in space, these men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring the world to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope.” The show stars Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, James Lafferty, Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter and Micah Stock as America’s first astronauts.

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Air date: 23rd October 2020

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, The Queen’s Gambit is billed as “a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius.” Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a young Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy who grew up in a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s. According to Netflix, Beth “discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquillisers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fuelled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.”

Call the Midwife (BBC One)

Air date: 25th December 2020

After a monumental effort to re-start filming, Call the Midwife will be back in 2020 with the Christmas special. It’s December 1965, and “nothing goes quite to plan” at Nonnatus House where our favourite characters are all hoping for a quiet and traditional Christmas. According to the BBC, “Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.” The only sadness is that the Christmas special will not include Jennifer Kirby (Nurse Val Dyer), who has left the show ahead of the new season.

Industry (BBC)

Air date: Autumn 2020

Eight-part drama Industry follows a cohort of ambitious twenty-somethings as they join a top investment bank in London in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. These young graduates must chase after a limited number of permanent jobs in the cutthroat world of international finance.

Star Trek Discovery S3 (Netflix)

CBS

Air date: 15th October 2020 in the US, likely 16th October in the UK

Season three of Star Trek Discovery will pick up where the season two finale left off, as Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) entered a wormhole sending her 900 years into the future. How will she reunite with her crew? And how will the Discovery’s crew fare as they track down what’s left of The Federation – and come up against new threats?

The Mandalorian S2 (Disney Plus)

Air date: 30th October 2020

Pedro Pascal is back as The Mandalorian for a second season, alongside Baby Yoda (of course), Carl Weathers as bounty hunter boss Greef Karga, Gina Carano as ex-soldier Cara Dune and Giancarlo Esposito as the formidable Moff Gideon. The action revolves around a quest for the truth about The Child’s origins, and picks up (according to showrunner Jon Favreau) immediately after the events of season one.

Adult Material (Channel 4)

Air date: Autumn 2020

Starring Hayley Squires in the lead role, Adult Material introduces us to Jolene Dollar – a leading British porn star and mother-of-three who has been working in the adult industry for years. But one day on set, an encounter with an 19-year-old called Amy leads to the unravelling of her career, reputation and personal life. This four-part drama promises to examine how porn’s influences has affected society’s ideas of consent. Also stars Kerry Godliman, Siena Kelly, Julian Ovenden, and Rupert Everett.

Black Narcissus (BBC One)

BBC

Air date: December 2020

Rumer Godden’s 1939 novel about forbidden desire, religion and sexual repression has already been adapted once before, into the classic 1947 film Black Narcissus – and now the story is being told again in a new three-part BBC drama. Black Narcissus follows Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton), who leads the nuns of St Faiths to a remote spot high in the Himalayan mountains, where they set up a branch of their order in the palace of Mopu. There, Sister Clodagh is “increasingly attracted ” to the arrogant land agent, Mr Dean, as is the unstable Sister Ruth. The drama also stars the late Diana Rigg as Mother Dorothea, in one of her final screen appearances.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Air date: TBC, 2020

Netflix has commissioned a nice, proper period drama called Bridgerton, based on the romance novels of Julia Quinn. It’s the story of a well-to-do family in Regency-era high society London, and it has a star-studded ensemble cast including Nicola Coughlan (of Derry Girls fame), Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, Polly Walker – and Julie Andrews as the show’s narrator.

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Disney

Air date: December 2020 (hopefully)

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff, the superhero known as Scarlet Witch because of her penchant for the colour red and her abilities to manipulate minds and matter. And Paul Bettany is expected to star as android hero The Vision (hence: “WandaVision“), although nobody is quite sure how it’ll work yet as he was killed in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel fans will be watching with interest.

Small Axe (BBC)

BBC

Air date: TBC, 2020

Small Axe is an anthology of TV movies from Oscar-winning writer and director Steve McQueen, with cast including Star Wars actor John Boyega and Line of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall. Set within the West Indian community, the five episodes will begin with Enoch Powell’s notorious ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech of 1968 and take us through to the mid-80s. The series title is drawn from a Jamaican proverb, “if you are the big tree, we are the small axe”, which means that relatively marginal or small voices of dissent can successfully challenge more powerful voices. The first two films in the series, “Mangrove” and “Lovers Rock”, have already been selected by Cannes Film Festival; and all of the five films will premiere on BBC One later this year.

Riviera (Sky)

Air date: 15th October 2020

In season three of Riviera, Julia Stiles’s Georgina is joined by cast newcomer Rupert Graves – who is set to play her “charismatic” new ally Gabriel. Georgina is in search of stolen artworks across the globe, and as Sky puts it, “Now a rising star in international art restitution, Georgina has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland.”

The Undoing (Sky)

Air date: 26th October 2020

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant lead the cast of this tense drama about a woman called whose world starts to disintegrate when her husband goes missing – leaving behind a string of terrible revelations as questions are raised about his true identity. The Undoing is based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Tin Star (Sky)

Sky

Air date: November 2020

This will be the third and final season of Tin Star – and it’s also shifting location from the Canadian Rockies to the English city of Liverpool. Tim Roth, Genevieve O’Reilly and Abigail Lawrie return as the Worth family, who are back in the UK after two decades “to confront their menacing past”. But the secrets they hold are a threat to a group of dangerous criminals still operating in Liverpool, including crime boss Michael (Ian Hart).

The Sister (ITV)

Air date: TBC, 2020

Luther creator Neil Cross brings us a suspenseful new murder mystery titled The Sister, starring Russell Tovey as a man with a terrible secret who is trying to escape the (literal) ghosts of his past. As Cross himself put it, this is “a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love. Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on.”

Life (BBC One)

BBC

Air date: 29th September 2020

Mike Bartlett’s six-part drama Life follows the parallel stories of the inhabitants of four different flats within a large house in Manchester. These separate storylines are united by the theme of overcoming modern isolation and making real human connections. Stars include Alison Steadman, Peter Davison, Adrian Lester, Victoria Hamilton and Rachael Stirling – and there’s a Doctor Foster crossover, too.

Agatha and the Midnight Murders (Channel 5)

Air date: October 2020

Helen Baxendale stars as Agatha Christie in a feature-length drama set during the Blitz in London. The famous crime novelist is struggling to make ends meet, and she comes up with a plan to get rid of her iconic character Poirot: “Killing her most popular character in the midst of this turmoil seems almost spiteful. But Agatha, pragmatic and resourceful as ever, has a plan: she is selling the novel of Poirot’s death to a private buyer, a superfan who will pay a fortune to own a piece of history and keep the beloved detective alive.” Also features Blake Harrison as Travis Pickford, with Alistair Petrie and Elizabeth Tan joining as guest stars.

