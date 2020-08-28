RuPaul’s Drag Race queens reveal incredible unaired Lady Gaga moment

Lady Gaga’s surprise entrance as a guest judge in season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race has gone down as one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

Advertisement

And according to series nine queens Sasha Velour and Peppermint, the beloved pop star was very generous with her feedback when the cameras were switched off, even being asked to hurry up by producers because she was so thorough with her comments.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s BINGE podcast the two queens shared some of their behind-the-scenes memories of Gaga’s appearance on the show.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“Lady Gaga seemed to do something unusual and make it a point to come back and connect with us,” Peppermint explained.

“It seemed as though she was genuinely touched that we had put so much into these tribute looks to her.”

She continued, “When she came back into the [Werk] Room, she really came back with some constructive feedback and criticism, but that was preceded by a nice, pretty good conversation.

“A very honest conversation about what it’s like to be a queen and how she identifies with us and how closely she feels connected to us, and that was something I didn’t expect. Now it’s like, oh, every single episode when a star comes, here’s their walk back, but that was the first time I remember that happened.”

And Velour added that Gaga “insisted on” giving as much feedback as possible, adding, “There was even a moment when the producers were kind of like, trying to get her to wrap it up, because she had hand-written notes about each and every one of us, and she went through, took her time, and gave individual feedback to each of us sitting right there.

Advertisement

“They were like, ‘Ok, we’ve got to get back to filming!’ And she was like, ‘No, I’m going to finish this!'”

It was recently announced that two different seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been greenlit, with both RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars set to sashay back to screens soon.