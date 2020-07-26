See trailer for The Kissing Booth 3, which is already filmed for Netflix

Not only has Netflix confirmed The Kissing Booth will be a trilogy, but the streaming network says the third part in the movie franchise has already been filmed.

Part three was filmed in secret at the same time as The Kissing Booth 2, which only went live on Netflix on Friday.

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

Variety reported that part three is currently in post-production and will premiere on Netflix in 2021. So that’s at least one movie franchise that hasn’t been jeopardised by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for The Kissing Booth 3.

“It was the hardest secret to keep,” cast member Joel Courtney said in a live YouTube event on Sunday.

According to Deadline, part three picks up immediately after the The Kissing Booth 2 cliffhanger. It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she hasn’t yet made the choice about which college she’ll attend. There is Harvard, where boyfriend Noah is ensconced, and also Berkeley, where her best friend Lee (Noah’s brother) is headed. Decisions, decisions.

All of the core cast from The Kissing Booth 2 will return for part three. Joey King (The Act, The Conjuring) is back to lead the cast as protagonist Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans alongside Courtney, as Elle’s best friend Lee Flynn, and Jacob Elordi as Elle’s long-distance boyfriend Noah Flynn.

Also reprising their roles from the first film are Molly Ringwald (Mrs Flynn), Meganne Young (Rachel) and Bianca Bosch (Olivia).

Monica Castillo for RogerEbert.com was fairly scathing in her review of The Kissing Booth 2. “In some senses, this teen romantic comedy has it all…” she wrote. “…betrayal, jealousy, mean girls, public apologies, a video game-dance competition, a heated Thanksgiving meltdown, both romantic and sad montages set to slow pop songs. You name it. But “The Kissing Booth 2” is also fairly empty, predictable and just downright silly.”

While most critics have been dismissive of the teen romcoms, the viewing audience can’t get enough of them. The Kissing Booth part one was the most rewatched film on the streaming network in 2018.

Vince Marcello is once again directing The Kissing Booth 3, from the novels originally self-published by Beth Reekles. The films were shot in South Africa.

