What time is The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix?

It’s been two years since The Kissing Booth landed on Netflix but for fans of the teen romcom, the wait for a sequel is finally over.

The Kissing Booth 2 is here, with lovebirds Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) attempting to make their relationship work cross-country.

Based on Beth Reeves’ second novel in the series, the sequel sees Joel Courtney return as Elle’s best friend Lee as well new characters Marco (Taylor Perez) and Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who may get in the way of Elle and Noah strained relationship.

While running a stall which involves kissing a variety of strangers now sounds like a coronavirus nightmare, thanks to Netflix we can live vicariously through Elle and her pandemic-free high school.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Kissing Booth 2, its release date and who is set to reprise their role from the first film.

When is The Kissing Booth 2 released on Netflix?

Netflix has announced that the romcom will be released on Friday 24th July. It’ll arrive after 8am UK time.

So pucker up – Elle’s kissing booth is back in business! (You can already listen to the Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack, which was released ahead of the film’s launch.)

Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2 trailer

A trailer for the hotly-anticipated sequel was released on Monday 6th July, revealing that the film picks up 27 days after the first movie ended.

Now Noah has left for Harvard, Elle is in her senior year and is trying to make it long distance with him. However, with pictures cropping up on Instagram of Noah and college girls, as well as her own distractions in the form of new boy Marco, will they be able to last the whole year?

It also looks as if Elle is struggling to decide where to go to college – her dream school Berkeley with her best friend, or Harvard with Noah?

And surprise, surprise – Elle decides to run another kissing booth for charity.

The Kissing Booth 2 cast

Joey King (The Act, The Conjuring) is returning to lead the Kissing Booth 2 cast as protagonist Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans alongside Joel Courtney (Super 8), as Elle’s best friend Lee Flynn, and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) as Elle’s long-distance boyfriend Noah Flynn.

Also reprising their roles from the first film are Molly Ringwald (Mrs Flynn), Meganne Young (Rachel) and Bianca Bosch (Olivia).

You can expect to see a few new additions to the cast for this teen sequel, including Taylor Perez (Scandal, Awkward), who plays Elle’s potential love-interest Marco, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals, Legends of Tomorrow), who portrays Chloe – Jacob’s classmate at Harvard and potential distraction.

Netflix

What happened in The Kissing Booth?

In the first film, which came out in 2018, Elle Evans fell in love with her best friend’s older brother, Noah, despite the fact that he was strictly off-limits.

After their secret romance was discovered by her betrayed BFF Lee, Elle breaks up with Noah. However, she eventually reconciles with Lee, who gives her the green light for her relationship with Noah, and she drives to the airport to stop Noah from leaving for college early to find that he was in the car the whole time.

They spend the last few weeks together before he leaves for Harvard and they promise to stay together long-distance. We’ll see how that turns out!

Netflix has released a handy recap (below) if you need reminding of all the characters and plot details.

The Kissing Booth 2 will arrive on Netflix on Friday 24th July.