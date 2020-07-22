The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack: Every song played in the sequel

Arriving on Netflix this Friday, The Kissing Booth 2 is set to deliver more high school drama, teenage romance and another soundtrack full of indie rock hits.

Although fans still have a few days to wait until they get to see Elle (Joey King) and her bad-boy beau Noah (Jacob Elordi) again, Spotify has released the sequel’s soundtrack for viewers who loved the first film’s eclectic mix of old school anthems and modern jams.

From indie bands like Vampire Weekend and Wayfarers, to classic artists Young MC, The Beach Boys and White Plains, there’s music from a variety of eras played throughout the film.

Speaking of her choice to weave modern hits and seminal favourites from the past throughout the films soundtrack, executive producer Michele Weisler said she partocularly relished the use of White Plains’ ‘My Baby Loves Lovin’, which plays over a montage of Noah touring Elle around Boston.

“I love it because it feels nostalgic in contrast to how they’re celebrating their reunion in the current day,” she said. “Plus their relationship feels older and more historic, since they’ve known each other since they were little kids and they grew up together.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Kissing Booth 2.

The Kissing Booth 2 soundtrack

‘Lost in The Wild’ – WALK THE MOON

‘Be Together’ – NI-NI

‘Pause’ – Tony K

‘Bust A Movie’ – Young MC

‘Get to Know Me’ – Tony K

‘Run’ – Vampire Weekend

‘Good Vibrations’ – The Beach Boys

‘Ashes’ – Tony K

‘Summer House’ – Gold Motel

‘What I Like About You’ – The Romantics

‘Holding On’ – Tony K

‘Just Our Style’ – Wayfarers

‘Die Alone’ – Tony K

‘Heart Attack’ – The Asteroids Galaxy Tour

‘Not Alone’ – Tony K

‘Big Talk’ – Conway

‘New Direction’ – Black Lips

‘Swimming in Stars’ – Wayfarers

‘Twist Shake Shout’ – Best of Friends

‘Young At Heart (feat. The Rondo Brothers)’ – Tim Myers

‘Like I Needed’ – Rogue Wave

‘My Baby Loves Lovin’ – White Plains

The Kissing Booth 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 24th July.