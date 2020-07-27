When is The Kissing Booth 3 released on Netfix? Trailer, cast and latest news

Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 arrived last Friday, with fan-favourites Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney) returning to our screens for another dose of teen drama.

Advertisement

A sequel to 2018’s The Kissing Booth, which was adapted from Beth Reekles WattPad novel of the same name, the romcom saw Elle struggle to maintain her long-distance relationship with Noah, whilst developing feelings for new student Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

The film left viewers on a major cliffhanger as Elle had to decide whether she would follow boyfriend Noah to Harvard, or go to her dream school Berkeley with best friend Lee – but will we find out which university she chose in a third instalment?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Kissing Booth 3.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3?

Yes! Joey King, who stars as Elle in the franchise, confirmed during a livestream fan event that the cast will be back for The Kissing Booth 3.

When is The Kissing Booth 3 released on Netflix?

Netflix

Fans won’t have to stress about coronavirus-caused delays to The Kissing Booth 3’s filming as the third instalment is already in post-production, having been quietly shot alongside the sequel in South Africa, according to Deadline.

Netflix has revealed that the booth will return in 2021, so viewers won’t have to wait long until the cast pucker up for a third time.

What will happen in The Kissing Booth 3?

**WARNING – SPOILERS FOR THE KISSING BOOTH 2**

According to Netflix, The Kissing Booth 3 will take place during the summer before Elle heads to college and will pick up from where the second film left off.

“She has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going,” Netflix teases. “Which path will Elle choose?”

Netflix also released a sneak peek of the third film, which shows Elle, Noah, Lee and Rachel celebrating post-graduation whilst on holiday, with Elle dodging calls from the Harvard admissions office.

It looks as though the third film will focus mainly on the major cliffhanger fans were left with at the end of The Kissing Booth 2, however there are some other potential storylines we could see explored in The Kissing Booth 3.

At the end of The Kissing Booth 2, we saw Elle choose her boyfriend Noah over new student Marco, who she had grown close to and kissed. While Marco’s friend told him that Elle wasn’t worth it, Marco replied by telling him that she was – will we see Marco put up a fight for Elle in the third film?

We also saw Lee and his girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Young) face relationship troubles throughout The Kissing Booth 2 and while they reconciled towards the end of the film, are we likely to see them back on the rocks in the next film, especially since Elle seemed to be the major problem for Rachel?

The Kissing Booth 3 cast

Netflix

We can see from the sneak peek that Joey King and Jacob Elordi are returning to play Elle and Noah respectively, alongside Joel Courtney as Lee and Meganne Young as Rachel.

According to Deadline, we’ll also see the return of Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Chloe), Meganne Young (Rachel) and Molly Ringwald (Mrs. Flynn).

Advertisement

The Kissing Booth 3 will be released on Netflix in 2021. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.