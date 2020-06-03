Meet the cast of Netflix reality show Selling Sunset
Everything you need to know about the high-end estate agents who are the stars of the reality series.
Reality TV fans around the world have become obsessed with the lives of the estate agents at the heart of Selling Sunset – one of Netflix’s most recent binge-worthy guilty pleasures.
A second season of the show landed on the streaming platform last month and a third run is on the way, with the glamorous cast having become stars on social media and beyond.
Here’s our guide to who’s who on the show…
Jason’s twin brother, Brett is the vice-president of the Oppenheim Group and directly manages the team of estate agents that appear on the show. He has also worked as an attorney and a public speaker and, along with his brother, has previously appeared on Million Dollar Listing. Find Brett Oppenheim on Instagram