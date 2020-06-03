Accessibility Links

Meet the cast of Netflix reality show Selling Sunset

Everything you need to know about the high-end estate agents who are the stars of the reality series.

Reality TV fans around the world have become obsessed with the lives of the estate agents at the heart of Selling Sunset – one of Netflix’s most recent binge-worthy guilty pleasures.

A second season of the show landed on the streaming platform last month and a third run is on the way, with the glamorous cast having become stars on social media and beyond.

Here’s our guide to who’s who on the show…

Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset is not the first time that Chrishell has appeared on the small screen – she has previously had recurring roles on an array of US soaps including Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless, and All My Children.

She further entered the spotlight in 2017 when she married This Is Us star Justin Hartley, although unfortunately the marriage didn’t work out – her divorce and the aftermath are said to the focus of much of the upcoming third series.

Chrishell Stause on Instagram

Christine Quinn

Christine has allegedly long had reality show ambitions – having previously claimed that she would love to be part of the cast for The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills. In series 2 of the show she introduced her new fiancé, Christian Richard – who she married in December 2019. The wedding could be set to appear in the third series of the show.

Christine Quinn on Instagram

Davina Potratz

Davina is no stranger the world of reality television, prior to joining the cast of Selling Sunset, she was seen on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing – in which she sold several opulent mansions. Away from the show, Davina has worked as a model, while she is also a member of the Top Agent Network – a “network built exclusively for verified top agents.”

Davina Potratz on Instagram

Amanza Smith

Amanza appears to lead a busy life – as well as her role as an estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, she is CEO of AmanZa LLC – an interior design company.  She has also had a career as an NFL cheerleader and has worked as a model, while she has two children from her marriage to NFL player Ralph Smith.

Amanza Smith on Instagram

Maya Vander

Maya’s work in the real estate world is not limited to her career at The Oppenheim Group – she spends half her time in Florida working for Douglas Elliman. Maya has two children, a boy and a girl, with her husband, and has become popular with Selling Sunset fans for her no-nonsese approach to her job.

Maya Vander on Instagram 

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary played a big part in series 2, with her wedding to fellow cast member Romain at a private LA estate a huge talking point. What’s more, Mary got some business done on her wedding day – selling the venue on the very same day she tied the knot. Mary also previously dated Jason Oppenheim – but the two remain on good terms.

Mary Quinn on Instagram

Romain Bonnet

Romain met Mary just two days after arriving in LA from his native France, having been working as a pastry chef. As well as his role on Selling Sunset, he also works as a model – and charges for birthday message videos.

Romain Bonnet on Instagram

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Jason is the founder and president of the Oppenheim Group and works as an attorney, contractor, and developer. In 2019, he was recognised by the Wall Street Journal/REAL Trends “Best Real Estate Agents in America” as the #1 Agent in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip, #3 Agent in Los Angeles, and the #22 Agent in the United States. Not a bad record! Find Jason Oppenheim on Instagram

Jason’s twin brother, Brett is the vice-president of the Oppenheim Group and directly manages the team of estate agents that appear on the show. He has also worked as an attorney and a public speaker and, along with his brother, has previously appeared on Million Dollar Listing. Find Brett Oppenheim on Instagram

Heather Rae Young

Selling Sunset is by no means Heather’s first taste of the spotlight – she has appeared in a wealth of TV and film projects as an actor, while she also began a modelling career at the age of 18 and was previously a Playboy Playmate. She also hosts a podcast and is in a relationship with Tarek El Moussa – who hosted another US reality series called Flip or Flop and who also appears on Selling Sunset.

Heather Rae Young on Instagram

Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide

All about Selling Sunset

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
12 issues delivered to your home
