Is Trolls on Disney Plus? How to watch Trolls movie

After a few weeks stuck inside, parents across the land will be clamouring for some entertainment to keep the little ones quiet.

Step forward Trolls – not the lumbering, grotesque ones seen in Lord of the Rings, but the cute, animated kind with the voice and singing ability of Justin Timberlake.

With Trolls World Tour getting an early digital release, now is the perfect time to enjoy a brand new film at home as well as the 2016 original – adults may well find themselves tapping along to the catchy original songs too.

Is Trolls on Disney Plus?

As a Dreamworks film, neither Trolls nor Trolls: World Tour are available on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is instead home to over 500 films and 350 series from the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel, including the likes of Frozen and Star Wars.

You can sign up to Disney Plus with a seven day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 monthly.

How can I watch Trolls online?

The original Trolls film is available to buy or rent on Amazon, Sky and iTunes. BT TV customers can also purchase the movie through the BT TV store.

However, spin-offs Trolls Holiday and Trolls: The Beat Goes On! are available to stream on Netflix for no extra cost too.

How can I watch Trolls World Tour?

The animated follow-up was one of the first films announced for an early on demand release due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be available to purchase digitally from 6th April – the same day it was due for release in cinemas.

Much like the first film, Trolls: World Tour can be rented on all major VOD services – including Amazon, Sky Store and the BT TV store.

Trolls Review

Dave Aldridge reviewed the original Trolls for Radio Times.

“This upbeat musical extravaganza from DreamWorks is bright, breezy and shamelessly pushes the positive power of happiness. Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick voice bickering trolls who, armed only with their magical hair and a few songs, must face off against the giants who’ve kidnapped their kinfolk.

“Threaded with a Cinderella subplot and featuring a poppy mix of musical covers and original songs, (including the Oscar-nominated Can’t Stop the Feeling), Trolls is quality entertainment for little ones.”

