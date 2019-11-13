The best kids movies to watch on Netflix
Giggle along with all the top family films available to watch on Netflix
It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.
From 1990s classics like Matilda and Babe to modern efforts like The Secret Life of Pets and The Fantastic Mr Fox, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.
Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.
The Lego Batman Movie
“Quite possibly the best Batman film, ever,” we say. What could beat the Caped Crusader in brick form? Watch on Netflix
Shrek
Mike Myers voices the ugly, antisocial green ogre who must rescue a human princess (Cameron Diaz) in order to appease evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) and rid his swamp of an infestation of traditional fairy-tale characters in this animated fantasy comedy from DreamWorks… Watch on Netflix
Shrek 2
Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing. Watch Shrek 2 on Netflix
Despicable Me 2
Supervillain-turned-dad Gru fights his former allies with new gadgets, new cars and more minions! Watch on Netflix
How To Train Your Dragon
Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet… Watch on Netflix
Wallace and Gromit: the Curse of the Were-rabbit
Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut in this tale about a very big bunny Watch on Netflix
Spy Kids
Two kids become spies and attempt to save their parents from an evil mastermind. Watch on Netflix
Matilda
Roald Dahl’s story of a clever little girl who takes on her parents and a headmistress. Watch on Netflix
Madagascar
Four animals from a New York zoo make a break for it and escape to the island of Madagascar. Watch on Netflix