Netflix’s Klaus voice cast revealed – plus what the Christmas movie is about

As the Christmas season arrives, so too does Klaus, a new snow-capped animated feature released by Netflix.

Produced by Spanish animator Sergio Pablos (best known for creating the Despicable Me franchise), Klaus boasts a starry English-language cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and JK Simmons.

One of the best Christmas movies on Netflix in 2019, Klaus tells the story of a bratty postal employee who is stationed above the Arctic Circle and finds a friend in the form of a jolly, bearded local toy-maker.

The film represents one of Netflix’s highest-profile ventures into the world of original animated features, and is released as part of its extensive 2019 slate of festive films – which also features Let it Snow and Holiday in the Wild.

The Klaus voice cast

Schwartzman is best known for his collaborations with oddball filmmaker Wes Anderson. Simmons is most recognisable for his role as newsman J Jonah Jameson in the Spiderman films, and for his Oscar-winning turn in 2014’s Whiplash.

Jones voices Alva, a local schoolteacher who becomes Jesper’s love interest. She is best known for her role as Ann Perkins in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Klaus also stars Joan Cusack (School of Rock and Let It Snow) and American comedian Norm MacDonald as two of the more prominent townspeople.

How can I watch Klaus?

Klaus was released on Netflix internationally on 15th November, 2019, and can be viewed here.

Many people clearly couldn’t wait until Christmas to give Klaus a watch – and have taken to Twitter to give their reactions…

Klaus on Netflix is absolutely beautiful; incredible craftsmanship and storytelling alike. My jaw is still on the floor from how gorgeous it all came together, given the completely unique and innovative production process. Please watch this film! — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) November 18, 2019

I'm so inspired by Klaus. Not only is it a masterclass in design, the direction and animation are also fantastic. I can't get over the elasticity in the animation–I haven't seen anything that dynamic in a while. I hope we see more projects like Klaus in the coming years. — Scott Epstein (@scottmepstein) November 17, 2019

Klaus was the best movie of the year hands down. It's such a beautiful, unique and heartwarming take on the myth of Santa Claus dripping with gorgeous visuals. Please go watch it if you haven't, it's a masterpiece. #KlausNetflix pic.twitter.com/kqdok3BwqK — ???? Jolly Toon Brains ???? (@Toonforbrains) November 17, 2019

What is Klaus about?

The movie focuses on Jesper (Schwartzman), the son of a wealthy postal magnate, who has grown up spoiled and lacking ambition. Stationed to work in the North Pole, Jesper is told he must deliver 6,000 letters in a year, or else he will be cut off from his family and his inheritance.

Exploring the local town of Smeerensberg, he finds a community torn apart by bitterness and grievances. He finds a welcoming soul, however, in the figure of Klaus (Simmons), a carpenter who devotes his time to making toys for children.

As Jesper warms to his large, bearded friend, he starts to thaw the hearts of the local townspeople, and, like Ebeneezer Scrooge or the Grinch before him, Jesper soon finds himself imbued with that classic Christmas cheer.

Is there a trailer for Klaus?

Netflix’s official YouTube account posted a trailer in October, which showcases some of the movie’s gorgeous animation. Check it out here…