What's Let it Snow about?

Based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle, Let it Snow follows the stories of a group of high school seniors in a small midwestern town when a snowstorm hits on Christmas Eve.

Come Christmas morning nothing will be the same as friendships and love lives collide in a charming tale of festive exuberance and coming of age.

Is there a trailer?

Who's in the cast?

Let it Snow stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon and Joan Cusack.

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What's the book that the film is based on?

The Let it Snow book tells three separate stories that intertwine with one another.

The stories are The Jubilee Express by Maureen Johnson, A Cheertastic Christmas Miracle by John Green, and The Patron Saint of Pigs by Lauren Myracle.

As in the film, the book focusses on the stories of teenagers in a small town during a severe snow storm in an American town, Gracetown, at Christmas.

Advertisement

You can buy the book Let it Snow on Amazon.