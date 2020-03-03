Full list of 21 Studio Ghibli films coming to Netflix – and when they’re being released

Anime fans were thrilled when Netflix revealed that 21 films from the beloved Studio Ghibli would be making their way to the streaming service.

The animation house was co-founded by acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki and is responsible for classic features like My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Netflix is adding everything from Spirited Away to Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

The impressive catalogue will arrive in batches of seven once a month until April, with the first made available from 1st February 2020.

Here’s the full list of what Studio Ghibli films you can expect and when they’re coming to Netflix.

1st February 2020

Castle in the Sky (1986) Kidnapped orphan Sheeta teams up with a young boy called Pazu and together they discover a mystical floating city, as a band of pirates give chase close behind. My Neighbor Totoro (1988) When Mei and Satsuki move to a new home in order to be nearer to their sick mother, they discover a friendly spirit who takes the form of a giant rabbit-like creature. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) Young witch-in-training Kiki moves to a seaside town with her talking cat and becomes well-liked in the community for her courier service, until self-doubt strikes and she loses her magical powers. Watch the trailer for Kiki’s Delivery Service here. Only Yesterday (1991) Career woman Taeko Okajima reflects on her childhood and ponders whether she is on the right path in her adult life. Watch the trailer for Only Yesterday here. Porco Rosso (1992) Follows ace pilot Porco Rosso, who was transformed into a pig during World War I, as he takes on pirates in the skies of 1930s Italy. Watch the trailer for Porco Rosso here. Ocean Waves (1993) Two students find their friendship tested by the arrival of a beautiful girl who forces them to face the changing nature of their relationship. Watch the trailer for Ocean Waves here. Tales from Earthsea (2006) Set in the mystical land of Earthsea, a wizard, a prince and a priestess must join forces to defeat an evil which threatens to plunge humankind into chaos. Watch the trailer for Tales from Earthsea here.

1st March 2020

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) In a post-apocalyptic land, Nausicaa lives in the so-called toxic jungle and has the ability to communicate with huge mutated insects. She works to bring peace back to the ravaged world around her. Princess Mononoke (1997) Set in a war-torn 14th century, Princess Mononoke sees young Ashitaka seeking a cure for an infected wound from an animal attack. Watch the trailer for Princess Monokoke here. My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) Illustrated with unique cartoon stylings, this film follows the ups and downs of the quirky Yamada family. Spirited Away (2001) Young Chihiro discovers a strange world of spirits and sorcery, where her parents are mysteriously transformed. Watch the trailer for Spirited Away here. The Cat Returns (2002) A high school student gets more than she bargained for when a cat she rescues turns out to be a prince of a magical kingdom. Watch the trailer for The Cat Returns here. Arrietty (2010) Arietty is the teenage daughter of a tiny family who secretly live under the floorboards of a suburban home. Watch the trailer for Arrietty here. The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013) A beautiful young woman orders her suitors to complete a series of Herculean challenges to gain her affections. Watch the trailer for The Princess Kaguya.

1st April 2020

Pom Poko (1994) A group of Tanuki (Japanese racoon dogs) must conjure all their supernatural talents when their forest home is threatened by the prospect of urban development. Whisper of the Heart (1995) An avid reader notices that all of her library books have been previously loaned by a mysterious boy and sets out to find out who he is. Watch the trailer for Whisper of the Heart here. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) A shop worker falls under the sights of an evil witch when she befriends a powerful wizard with a flying castle. Based on Diana Wynne Jones’s book of the same name, you can watch the Howl’s Moving Castle trailer here. Ponyo (2008) A goldfish princess who wants to become human befriends a young bot named Sosuke. From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) Follows a high school girl called Umi living in 1960s Japan as it recovers from the Second World War and prepares for the Olympic Games. Watch the From Up on Poppy Hill trailer here. The Wind Rises (2013) A fictionalised biopic of Jiro Horikoshi, who was responsible for the creation of the A6M fighter plane during World War II. Watch the trailer for The Wind Rises here. When Marnie Was There (2014) A young girl moves to the countryside and meets a fellow young girl called Marnie, with whom she has a secret link. You can watch the When Marnie Was There trailer here. Studio Ghibli films will be available on Netflix from 1st February 2020.