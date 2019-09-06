Where to watch and stream Designated Survivor – is the series on Netflix?

Designated Survivor, starring Kiefer Sutherland as the titular survivor, tells the story of a lowly American politician who suddenly becomes President after an act of terror kills his superiors.

Where to watch Designated Survivor?

All three series are available on Netflix.

What is Designated Survivor about?

Sutherland plays Tom Kirkman, United States Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, who quickly becomes Tom Kirkman, President of the USA. As he tries to make the Oval Office his own, he faces challenges to his power and issues within his own family.

Why was Designated Survivor cancelled?

Original broadcaster ABC cancelled the show in May 2018 due mainly to declining ratings. In September of 2018 it was confirmed that Netflix planned to make another series.

How many seasons of Designated Survivor are there?

There are three seasons of Designated Survivor and Netflix has confirmed it will not be making another. They believed the show had come to a satisfying conclusion for viewers and will continue to offer Designated Survivor on the streaming service.

Who is in the cast of designated survivor?

Kiefer Sutherland appears in another typically all-American role. Alongside him Natascha McElhone plays Alex Kirkman, Tom’s wife and First Lady. Adam Canto appears as Vice President. Also featuring are Maggie Q, Kal Penn and Paul Constanzo.

Where was Designated Survivor filmed?

Shooting was mainly split between Toronto, Canada and Washington DC.