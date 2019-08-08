Accessibility Links

  4. Netflix thriller Behind her Eyes announces cast – including Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson

Netflix thriller Behind her Eyes announces cast – including Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson

Tom Bateman and Simona Brown will also star in the upcoming series based on the hit book

Behind Her Eyes

Netflix has unveiled the cast of upcoming thriller Behind Her Eyes – and it features some very familiar faces.

Not only are The Night Manager’s Simona Brown and Vanity Fair’s Tom Bateman set to star, but Eve Hewson – the daughter of actual U2 frontman Bono – will also appear in the series.

Hewson’s previously starred in 2018’s Robin Hood as Maid Marian and featured in Steven Soderbergh’s US drama series The Knick.

But Hewson’s casting might not be the ‘Sweetest Thing’ about Behind Her Eyes. The six-part series, shot in London and Scotland, will also be based on the hit novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough.

Following single mother Louise (Brown) through her affair with psychiatrist boss David (Bateman), the story sees her life take a strange turn after she becomes friends with his wife Adele (Hewson).

And, as you might have guessed, it doesn’t exactly go smoothly, Netflix saying Louise “finds herself caught in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems”.

Eve Hewson
Eve Hewson in Behind her Eyes (Netflix)

Adapted by Hannibal’s Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna, the thriller will be directed by Erik Richter Strand (Occupied).

Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed an exact release date for Behind her Eyes, but we can expect the drama to be streaming at some point in 2020.

