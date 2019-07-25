Netflix August 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

August 2019 sees the return of a number of Netflix’s biggest shows, including wrestling comedy GLOW, Dear White People and David Fincher’s dark crime drama Mindhunter.

On top of this, the streaming service welcomes the arrival of the groundbreaking series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which follows on from Jim Henson’s beloved 1980s film.

And there’s some excellent films coming our way too, including Hitchcock’s Psycho, Blade Runner 2049 and Shakespeare in Love.

Find out everything coming to Netflix UK below.

Friday 2nd August

Dear White People: season 3 Comedy set in a predominantly white Ivy League university in the USA, where racial tensions bubble beneath the surface

Otherhood Mums Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) drive to New York to reconnect with their adult sons

Thursday 8th August

Wu Assassins Action series which follows Kai Jin, a young Chinatown chef in San Francisco who becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers

Friday 9th August

GLOW: season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling take to Vegas to put on a stage show

Sintonia: season 1 Teen drama set in Sao Paolo

Tuesday 13th August

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready The Girls Trip star introduces the world to six of her favourite up-and-coming comedians

Friday 16th August

Mindhunter: season 2 David Fincher’s criminal profiling drama returns for another season

Diagnosis Documentary series following patients with mysterious ailments as they attempt to find a cure for their illnesses

Sextuplets Marlon Wayans (White Chicks) plays all six siblings in this silly comedy

Tuesday 20th August

Simon Amstell: Set Free The British comedian’s first stand-up special for Netflix

Wednesday 21st August

American Factory The first documentary from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, which looks at a culture clash in Ohio after a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory

Thursday 29th August

Fall Inn Love A Netflix romcom led by Christina Milian

Friday 30th August

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance A new story told with revolutionary puppetry, set in the same world as Jim Henson’s beloved 1980s film

Movies coming in August

Happy Feet A lovely cartoon about dancing penguins

8 Mile Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film debut

Psycho (1960) The original Alfred Hitchcock directed horror film, which features that iconic shower scene

Kingsman: The Secret Service British spy film starring Taron Egerton

Collateral Beauty A metaphysical drama starring Will Smith as a grieving father

Dazed and Confused Classic coming-of-age tale starring Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck

The Chronicles of Riddick Pitch Black spin-off with Vin Diesel

Shakespeare in Love Fictional romcom imagining the romance that inspired Romeo and Juliet

The Prince of Egypt Musical adaptation of the Bible’s Book of Exodus

Fifty Shades of Grey BDSM romance, adapted from the best-selling novels

Blade Runner 2049 Long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s dystopian sci-fi, helmed by Arrival director Denis Villeneuve

Ex Machina Domhnall Gleeson explores the limits of Artificial Intelligence with an attractive robot played by Alicia Vikander