Netflix release dates 2019: all the new and returning TV shows coming soon

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Rick and Morty are all expected to return this year, alongside some of the more reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, like Turn Up Charlie, fronted by Idris Elba, and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

January

1st January 2019

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 Lemony Snicket’s story comes to an end. This year, Neil Patrick Harris is joined by Girls and Get Out star Allison Williams

Comedians of the World global stand-up comedy series

11th January 2019

Sex Education season 1“A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students

Friends From College season 2 The US sitcom about not-so-grown-up adults returns

18th January 2019

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 The ship embarks on a new mission under the command of temporary captain Christopher Pike

FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened An investigative documentary exploring an ill-fated 2017 festival

Grace and Frankie season 5 The two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back

25th January 2019

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 part 2 The final set of episodes of the hit comedy

January TBC

The Punisher: season 2 Jon Bernthal returns in the Marvel series that has (so far) lived despite other series cancellations

The Good Place season 3 The US comedy returns after a winter hiatus

February

15th February 2019

The Umbrella Academy This series, about the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes who get together to find out the cause of their father’s mysterious death, was adapted from a graphic novel written by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. It stars Ellen Page, Mary J Blige and Tom Hopper

April

5th April 2019

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2Sabrina is set to embrace her witchy side in season two, with a new platinum blonde ‘do to boot

Our Planet A new eight-part, David Attenborough-narrated documentary series from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

June

June TBC

GLOW season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are headed to Vegas to put on a live stage show. The June return has not been confirmed, but both previous series have been released this month

July

4th July 2019

Stranger Things 3 After an extended break, we’re more than ready for a return to Hawkins, Indiana. Season two wrapped things up in a neat little bow, but the Mind Flayer hovering above the high school in the Upside Down was rather ominous. We reckon there’s more supernatural mischief afoot – let’s hope they give poor Will a rest this time out.

October

October TBC

Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B

Coming soon

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

Black Mirror season 5 The choose-your-own-adventure Bandersnatch has been enthralling – and depressing – viewers since its release on 28th December, but there is still a whole new season of Black Mirror to come. Do you dare continue? It’s your choice; completely up to you…

Rick and Morty season 4 This one is a sublet from Adult Swim in the US, who recently picked the series up for a further 70 (!) episodes. Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are unpredictable at the best of times, but as the show has been in production for a while now, we hope to see season four by the end of the year.

NightflyersThe space voyage sci-fi horror series – based on George RR Martin’s novella of the same name – is being made by US broadcaster Syfy, but will also be available to viewers in UK and Ireland on Netflix.

13 Reasons Why season 3 The controversial teen suicide drama is coming back, for better or worse, after season two saw the rest of the cast explore life without Hannah Baker.

Ozark season 3 Marty Byrde and his family are staying put in the Ozarks, and Wendy is really growing into her role as the bad guy… This can’t go well.

Mindhunter season 2 David Fincher’s serial killer drama, which hones in on the birth of criminal profiling at the FBI in the 1970s, will delve into the minds of more heinous, real-life serial killers when it returns later in the year.

The Central Park 5 The first TV series from Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle In Time, Selma) tells the true story of five Harlem teenagers who were wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in New York City in 1989. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast which includes Felicity Huffman, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Michael K Williams.

Lucifer season 4 After an incredible fan campaign, the supernatural drama has been picked up by Netflix for a fourth season, following its cancellation by US network Fox.

Turn Up Charlie Idris Elba produces and stars in this comedy series about a struggling DJ who becomes a reluctant childminder to his best friend’s troublesome daughter.

After Life Ricky Gervais’ first TV series since the Derek sees him play a grieving widower who vows to do and say whatever he likes for the rest of his life. It will also star Game of Thrones’ David Bradley and Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey).

What/If A 10-episode drama series led by Bridget Jones herself, Renée Zelwegger, produced by Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. According to Netflix, it’s about “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name

Other series coming in 2019:

Jessica Jones season 3

Queer Eye season 3

The Witcher

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6

Insatiable season 2

On My Block season 2

Selena The Series

