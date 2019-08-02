What are the most-watched films and TV series on Netflix?

After years of secrecy, Netflix has finally begun to release some information about the popularity of its films and shows. Each week, Netflix UK let us know the top ten series, films and documentaries from the previous seven days.

The lists do not reveal specific data about how many viewers are tuning in to each show, or for how long, but they’re our best insight into the how well new shows are performing – and might be able to give us an indication as to whether our favourites are going to be deemed worthy of renewal.

Last week, Netflix announced that Orange Is the New Black – which returned on 26th July for its seventh and final season – is its most-watched show ever, with 105 million accounts having watched at least one episode.

However, it didn’t manage to topple Stranger Things from the top spot in the UK, only managing second place…

Netflix UK Top Ten (all content) – 25th-31st July 2019

Stranger Things Orange Is the New Black Another Life Secret Obsession Jane the Virgin The Great Hack Queer Eye A Simple Favor Suits Money Heist

Netflix UK Top Ten TV Series – 18th-24th July 2019

Stranger Things Jane the Virgin Derry Girls Money Heist Glee Family Renion The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Suits Friends The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

Netflix UK Top Ten Films – 18th-24th July 2019

Secret Obsession After A Simple Favour Mile 22 Point Blank Look Away Sully Kidnapping Stella Murder Mystery Creed II

Netflix UK Top Ten Reality Shows – 18th-24th July 2019

Queer Eye Blown Away Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee America’s Got Talent Yummy Mummies Girls Incarcerated The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Scare Tactics Instant Hotel You vs. Wild

Netflix UK Top Ten Non-English Language Shows – 20th-26th July 2019

Money Heist Kidnapping Stella Dark Taco Chronicles 4L Typewriter Unit 42 Pihu Black Spot The 12th Man