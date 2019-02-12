Jessica Jones season 3 on Netflix – When’s it released? Who’s in the cast? What’s going to happen?

In the wake of season two’s explosive finale, fans are desperate to see what Marvel’s very own ‘superhero’ showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has in store for the third season of Jessica Jones.

The return of Jessica Jones has been officially confirmed by Netflix. Jones is commissioned for another season, and this promises to be better than ever for our favourite Marvel inspired superhero-turned-PI. The show’s star Krysten Ritter speculated at Comicpalooza as to the future of her character, “She has a lot to live up to… maybe we’ll see her be a bit of a hero”- intriguing stuff.

Where did we leave off?

Season two marked the celebration of female empowerment, debuting on International Women’s Day in 2018. The series has been noted for its encouragement of diversity in the use of a predominantly female cast and crew. Indeed, the third season could well feature a new female villain in the form of Jones’ sister Trish Walker, potentially making her debut as the infamous ‘Hellcat’.

Season two ended with the growing tensions between Jones and her sister Trish Walker, who murdered Jones’ mother in the season finale (a crime which Jones took the fall for). The storyline surrounding Trish became particularly gripping as she implied to have acquired some superhero powers.

Who is in the cast?

Set to return alongside star Krysten Ritter a.k.a Jessica Jones are her sister Trish (Rachael Taylor), neighbour Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), and attorney Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss)—whose character was tragically diagnosed with ALS last season.

What do we know about season 3?

Not a huge amount of information has been released, but we know from the series’ past episodes it is sure to be raw and gripping; unafraid of tackling issues like sexual violence and PTSD, often overlooked by the predominantly masculine Marvel world.

When will it be returning?

Season 3 was confirmed by Netflix in April 2018 with filming beginning in June, and an expected release date is around mid-late 2019 (although an official date is yet to be released).