How to apply for audience tickets for The Grand Tour season 3

Start your engines: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are set to return to Amazon Prime Video in The Grand Tour series three later this year.

And YOU could appear in the show as part of the studio audience.

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets…

How can I get audience tickets to The Grand Tour series 3?

This year, you will have two opportunities to apply for tickets, with information about the first wave of tickets now available.

Amazon customers can apply for a pair of tickets from 00:01 BST on 10th October 2018 until 23:59 on 12th October 2018.

To apply you’ll have to fill out a form, answering why you’d like to go to the recording and what you like most about the show.

As Amazon explains (or, perhaps, warns), “audience requirements differ from show to show and audience participation is a key part of the live studio recording”.

For more details and to apply for tickets, see here.

When is The Grand Tour season 3 filming?

Amazon has released three dates for the studio recordings so far. They are…

31 October 2018

7 November 2018

21 November 2018

Where is The Grand Tour filmed?

The studio segments of series two were filmed in a tent in the Cotswolds, conveniently close to Jeremy Clarkson’s house.